Computer Scam: Rs 4.72 Crore Scam in Chhattisgarh, 1700-Page Charge Sheet Filed Against Three Accused

In the Rajiv Gandhi Shiksha Mission, computers were purchased in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 academic years. In 2010-11, 246 units were purchased, and in 2011-12, 392 units were purchased. The supply was made by Alok Kushwaha, operator of Mini Infotech, Raipur, for 246 units in 2010-11, and by Global Network Solution, Raipur, for 392 units in 2011-12. The actual market rate for a computer set was ₹57,950, but this was inflated, and the government was charged ₹1,26,500 per unit.