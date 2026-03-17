Computer Scam: Rs 4.72 Crore Scam in Chhattisgarh, 1700-Page Charge Sheet Filed Against Three Accused

Chargesheet of 1,700 Pages Filed in ₹4.72 Crore Computer Scam (Photo: Patrika)
Computer Scam in CG: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday filed a charge sheet against firm operators Alok Kushwaha, Anju Kushwaha, and Sanjeet Saha in a scam involving ₹4,72,88,462 in the purchase of computers under the Rajiv Gandhi Shiksha Mission. The 1700-page charge sheet, presented before the court of the Special Judge, stated that the three accused criminally conspired and used forged and fake documents. They also prepared fake and forged authorisation letters from HP and Agetel.
The charge sheet revealed that under the computer-aided scheme by Rajiv Gandhi Shiksha Mission, Raipur, government schools in 18 districts of the state were to be provided with LFD/TFT computer-equipped devices. A total of 638 LFD/TFT monitors were sent in two phases, but the accused supplied low-quality computers at prices several times higher than their actual cost. The charge sheet also details the role of each individual involved.
In the Rajiv Gandhi Shiksha Mission, computers were purchased in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 academic years. In 2010-11, 246 units were purchased, and in 2011-12, 392 units were purchased. The supply was made by Alok Kushwaha, operator of Mini Infotech, Raipur, for 246 units in 2010-11, and by Global Network Solution, Raipur, for 392 units in 2011-12. The actual market rate for a computer set was ₹57,950, but this was inflated, and the government was charged ₹1,26,500 per unit.
There was a difference of ₹68,550 in each set. The investigation revealed that the accused had prepared fake authorisation letters from HP and Agetel companies. In connection with this scam, recommendations have been made to the education department for departmental action against Ashutosh Chawre, the then Joint Director, Bajrang Prajapati, the then Assistant Director, and P. Ramesh, the then Assistant Director.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending