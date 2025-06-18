COVID-19: Infection Rate Nears 7%, 14 New Cases Confirmed

COVID-19: Three new patients have been found in Durg and Surguja each, and two in Bilaspur. According to health department officials, patients have now been found in 10 out of 33 districts in the state.

Raipur•Jun 18, 2025 / 11:08 am• Patrika Desk

Covid-19: Infection rate nears 7%, 14 new cases confirmed

Covid 19: The infection rate of Corona in the state has reached close to 7 percent. So far, 131 patients have been found in 1911 samples tested. However, the first patient was found in May. An elderly resident of Rajnandgaon has also died from this disease. However, doctors say that if necessary precautions are taken, Corona is not very dangerous. On Tuesday, 14 new infected people were identified, including 6 in Raipur.

Three each in Durg and Sarguja and two new patients have been found in Bilaspur . According to health department officials, patients have been found in 10 districts out of 33 in the state so far. The number of active cases in the state has reached 57, while 73 patients have recovered after treatment. 45 patients are in home isolation. While 12 patients are undergoing treatment in the general ward. Some patients are being given oxygen. These patients were admitted to the hospital after having difficulty breathing. So that the problem does not increase much in home isolation. The report of genome sequencing has not yet come, so it is not known which strain of the virus it is. Whether there has been a mutation in the virus or not.