Covid-19: Infection rate nears 7%, 14 new cases confirmed

Three each in Durg and Sarguja and two new patients have been found in Bilaspur
. According to health department officials, patients have been found in 10 districts out of 33 in the state so far. The number of active cases in the state has reached 57, while 73 patients have recovered after treatment. 45 patients are in home isolation.
While 12 patients are undergoing treatment in the general ward. Some patients are being given oxygen. These patients were admitted to the hospital after having difficulty breathing. So that the problem does not increase much in home isolation. The report of genome sequencing has not yet come, so it is not known which strain of the virus it is. Whether there has been a mutation in the virus or not.