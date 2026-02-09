9 February 2026,

Monday

Raipur

Indian Railways: Chhattisgarh's railway development accelerates with ₹51,000 crore in ongoing projects

Indian Railways: The railway budget for Chhattisgarh is continuously increasing. Currently, various rail development works worth approximately ₹51,080 crore are underway in the state.

2 min read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

छत्तीसगढ़ में रेलवे विकास को रफ्तार। फोटो सोर्स-AI

Railway development gains momentum in Chhattisgarh Photo source: AI

Indian Railways: Extensive development work is being undertaken in Indian Railways. This will lead to a significant increase in passenger amenities, operational efficiency, and freight capacity in the coming years. In this regard, the railway budget for Chhattisgarh is continuously being increased. Currently, various railway development works worth approximately ₹51,080 crore are in progress in the state.

These works include rail safety and security, construction of third and fourth railway lines, expansion of freight transport capacity, development of additional railway lines, redevelopment of stations, and construction of modern technology-based infrastructure. In total, 1,083 railway projects have been sanctioned in the state, out of which 845 projects are currently in progress. The Union Budget 2026-27 has provided a budgetary grant of ₹7,470 crore for the railways.

Projects Underway

  • Bilaspur-Jharsuguda fourth line project, with a total length of 206 kilometres and a cost of ₹2,135.34 crore. More than 175 kilometres of the fourth railway line have been completed under this project, which will significantly enhance operational capacity on this busy railway section.
  • Construction of the fourth railway line is underway in various sections between Bilaspur and Gondia on the Bilaspur-Nagpur rail section.
  • Dalli Rajhara-Ravgat new railway line project, with a total length of 95 kilometres and a cost of ₹16,275.56 crore. Construction work for 77.35 kilometres of the new railway line has been completed. This project is playing a crucial role in connecting remote and tribal areas to the railway network.
  • Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalkasa new railway line project is also in progress, with a total length of 278 kilometres and an estimated cost of ₹7,854 crore. This project will provide better rail connectivity to the state capital region, as well as industrial and commercial activities.
  • Sardega-Bhalumada new railway line project, with a length of 37.24 kilometres and a total cost of ₹1,282 crore. This will strengthen regional connectivity and make mineral transportation smoother.
  • Ravgat-Jagdalpur new railway line project, with a total length of 140 kilometres and a cost of ₹3,513 crore. This will connect the Bastar region to the railway network, providing a new direction for the social and economic development of the area.

Redevelopment of 32 Stations

  • Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in the state, 32 railway stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities. The inauguration of many of these stations has been done by PM Modi, while work is ongoing at several others.
  • Currently, two Vande Bharat Express trains (Bilaspur-Nagpur-Bilaspur and Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg) are operational here, along with the Amrit Bharat Express running between Brahmapur (Odisha) and Udhna (Surat, Gujarat).
  • In the last 10-11 years, new railway tracks have been constructed, complete railway electrification has been carried out, and 170 flyovers and underpasses have been built, making rail and road traffic safer and smoother.

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / Indian Railways: Chhattisgarh's railway development accelerates with ₹51,000 crore in ongoing projects

