Indian Railways: Chhattisgarh's railway development accelerates with ₹51,000 crore in ongoing projects

These works include rail safety and security, construction of third and fourth railway lines, expansion of freight transport capacity, development of additional railway lines, redevelopment of stations, and construction of modern technology-based infrastructure. In total, 1,083 railway projects have been sanctioned in the state, out of which 845 projects are currently in progress. The Union Budget 2026-27 has provided a budgetary grant of ₹7,470 crore for the railways.