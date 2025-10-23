IndiGo Flights: Two New Flights from Raipur Airport to Delhi from October 26, Mumbai Flights Soon, Schedule Released

With the onset of the winter season, IndiGo will commence a new flight service between Delhi-Raipur-Delhi from October 26. This flight will depart from Delhi at 10:15 AM, arriving in Raipur at 12:15 PM. On its return journey, it will depart from Raipur at 12:45 PM and reach Delhi at 2:45 PM. Meanwhile, the Air India flight will depart from Delhi at 12:10 PM, arriving in Raipur at 2:05 PM. It will then depart from Raipur at 2:35 PM, reaching Delhi by 4:45 PM.