Raipur

IndiGo Flights: Two New Flights from Raipur Airport to Delhi from October 26, Mumbai Flights Soon, Schedule Released

With the introduction of these new flights, there will be a total of 8 flights operating between Delhi and Raipur.

2 min read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

इंडिगो फ्लाइट (ANI)

IndiGo Flight: Air India and IndiGo will launch new flights from Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur to Delhi starting October 26. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the operation of the new flights.

The schedule for these flights has also been released. With the introduction of these new flights, there will be a total of 8 flights operating between Delhi and Raipur. This includes 5 IndiGo flights and 3 Air India flights operating daily. The schedules for both new flights have been issued, and travel operators have been instructed to commence ticket bookings.

It is reported that efforts are underway to launch a new flight to Mumbai soon during the winter season. An official announcement will be made once the schedule is finalised. Currently, 6 flights operate between Raipur and Delhi.

Indiago's New Flight from the 26th

With the onset of the winter season, IndiGo will commence a new flight service between Delhi-Raipur-Delhi from October 26. This flight will depart from Delhi at 10:15 AM, arriving in Raipur at 12:15 PM. On its return journey, it will depart from Raipur at 12:45 PM and reach Delhi at 2:45 PM. Meanwhile, the Air India flight will depart from Delhi at 12:10 PM, arriving in Raipur at 2:05 PM. It will then depart from Raipur at 2:35 PM, reaching Delhi by 4:45 PM.

Indigo Flight: 48 Daily Flights from Raipur Now

Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, currently operates 48 flights daily, facilitating the travel of approximately 6,500 passengers to and from various cities. This includes the highest number of flights to Delhi (6), followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad (3 flights each). With the addition of two extra flights, the airport will see a total of 52 flights operating daily.

Yogesh Raipur Airport Director

Yogesh Nagaich has been appointed as the new Director of Swami Vivekananda Airport. He has been transferred from Maharana Pratap Airport Udaipur to take charge in Raipur. He will assume his responsibilities on October 25. Nagaich is an AAI official whose tenure began in January 2023. With 32 years of experience, he is an electrical engineer and has previously managed operations at several other airports, including Bhopal, Indore, Agra, and Srinagar.

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Raipur News: Porters Sit on Protest at Railway Station, Families Join Demonstration Against Battery Car Service

Raipur News: रेलवे स्टेशन में धरने पर बैठे कुली, बैटरी कार चलाने के विरोध में परिवार सहित प्रदर्शन
Raipur

CGPSC Recruitment 2025: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Announces Vacancies for Court Manager Posts

CGPSC Vacancy 2025
Education News

CG News: Bars and Clubs to Close at Midnight, Entry Restricted for Under-21s

CG News: रात 12 बजे बंद होंगे क्लब-बार, 21 वर्ष से कम उम्र के लोगों को नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश
Raipur

52 Stolen Bikes Recovered, 18 Arrested in Raigadh Police Bust

रायगढ़ के अलग-अलग इलाकों से बाइक बरामद (Photo source- Patrika)
Raipur

School Timetables Overhauled in Chhattisgarh: Saturday Classes Begin at 7:30 AM

CG School
Raipur
