IndiGo Flights: Two New Flights from Raipur Airport to Delhi from October 26, Mumbai Flights Soon, Schedule Released

IndiGo Flight: Air India and IndiGo will launch new flights from Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur to Delhi starting October 26. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the operation of the new flights.
The schedule for these flights has also been released. With the introduction of these new flights, there will be a total of 8 flights operating between Delhi and Raipur. This includes 5 IndiGo flights and 3 Air India flights operating daily. The schedules for both new flights have been issued, and travel operators have been instructed to commence ticket bookings.
It is reported that efforts are underway to launch a new flight to Mumbai soon during the winter season. An official announcement will be made once the schedule is finalised. Currently, 6 flights operate between Raipur and Delhi.
With the onset of the winter season, IndiGo will commence a new flight service between Delhi-Raipur-Delhi from October 26. This flight will depart from Delhi at 10:15 AM, arriving in Raipur at 12:15 PM. On its return journey, it will depart from Raipur at 12:45 PM and reach Delhi at 2:45 PM. Meanwhile, the Air India flight will depart from Delhi at 12:10 PM, arriving in Raipur at 2:05 PM. It will then depart from Raipur at 2:35 PM, reaching Delhi by 4:45 PM.
Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, currently operates 48 flights daily, facilitating the travel of approximately 6,500 passengers to and from various cities. This includes the highest number of flights to Delhi (6), followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad (3 flights each). With the addition of two extra flights, the airport will see a total of 52 flights operating daily.
Yogesh Nagaich has been appointed as the new Director of Swami Vivekananda Airport. He has been transferred from Maharana Pratap Airport Udaipur to take charge in Raipur. He will assume his responsibilities on October 25. Nagaich is an AAI official whose tenure began in January 2023. With 32 years of experience, he is an electrical engineer and has previously managed operations at several other airports, including Bhopal, Indore, Agra, and Srinagar.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending