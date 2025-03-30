March Closing: Offices to remain open on March 30 and 31; holiday cancelled, extra charges apply

The Municipal Corporation’s revenue department is engaged in collecting property tax. This year’s target is ₹300 crore. More than ₹2.25 crore has already been collected. It is estimated that ₹60 to ₹70 crore will be collected by the last date, 31 March. Even though 30 March is Navratri Pratipada and 31 March is declared an Eid holiday, the counters will remain open. According to corporation officials, from 1 April 2025, a campaign will be launched to recover revenue including a 17% surcharge. Therefore, the city’s residents have been urged to make full payment of property tax immediately.

Office Attendance Mandatory for Officials and Employees State GST offices will remain open on Sunday and Monday, the last days of the financial year, even after the government holiday for Eid. For this, the State GST Commissioner has issued orders to the Joint Commissioners of the State Tax Department in all divisions. It has been stated that the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has stated in a circular that CGST offices will remain open on 29, 30 and 31 March and normal work will be carried out. Officers and employees working in all divisional and subordinate circle offices under the State Tax (GST) Department will be required to be present mandatorily.

It may be noted that the State GST is running a one-time settlement scheme for the resolution of cases related to VAT. Under this, the resolution of old pending cases of VAT is to be done by 31 March. This includes a provision for exemption from interest and penalty on lump-sum payment of outstanding VAT amount. After the stipulated period, no exemption from interest and penalty will be given on depositing the outstanding amount.