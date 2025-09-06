Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Raipur

NHM Employees' Strike Enters 19th Day, Protest Intensifies

NHM employees' strike: Experts say mass resignations are not valid. Employees are aware of this, hence the strike continues.

Raipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

एनएचएम कर्मचारियों ने रंगोली बनाकर जताया विरोध (Photo source- Patrika)
NHM employees express protest with rangoli (Photo source: Patrika)

NHM employees strike: The strike by NHM employees is ongoing, entering its 19th day. On Friday, they protested by creating a rangoli, depicting their various demands. This follows the dismissal of 25 employees by the Health Department on 3 September.

In protest, over 16,000 employees submitted mass resignations on Thursday. This mass resignation, however, is considered invalid by experts. The employees are aware of this, and the strike continues. Employees claim that the strike has led to the closure of hospitals in rural areas and around the capital.

NHM employees strike: From remote forest areas to urban regions, patients are struggling to find treatment. Hospitals are becoming overcrowded, while the burden of work is falling on Jeevan Deep Samiti employees, who are only support staff without adequate training. Many hospitals have put up notice boards apologising for the inconvenience caused to patients.

Share the news:

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 09:47 am

English News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / NHM Employees' Strike Enters 19th Day, Protest Intensifies
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.