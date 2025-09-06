NHM Employees' Strike Enters 19th Day, Protest Intensifies

NHM employees strike: The strike by NHM employees is ongoing, entering its 19th day. On Friday, they protested by creating a rangoli, depicting their various demands. This follows the dismissal of 25 employees by the Health Department on 3 September.
In protest, over 16,000 employees submitted mass resignations on Thursday. This mass resignation, however, is considered invalid by experts. The employees are aware of this, and the strike continues. Employees claim that the strike has led to the closure of hospitals in rural areas and around the capital.
NHM employees strike: From remote forest areas to urban regions, patients are struggling to find treatment. Hospitals are becoming overcrowded, while the burden of work is falling on Jeevan Deep Samiti employees, who are only support staff without adequate training. Many hospitals have put up notice boards apologising for the inconvenience caused to patients.