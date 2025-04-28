Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

Pahalgam Attack: Majority of Bookings Cancelled Tour and travel operators say that tourist movement will resume once the situation normalises. However, they anticipate this will take considerable time. Raman Jadwani, state president of the Travel Federation of India (TAFI), stated that following the incident in Pahalgam, the number of tourists has significantly decreased.

Consequently, many are cancelling bookings made for this season. Notably, over 2.5 million tourists visit Kashmir from April to August. People typically travel to Jammu and Kashmir between April and July, according to their convenience.

Full Refunds Being Processed The TAFI state president reported that full refunds are being issued to those who made bookings. This decision was taken by the Jammu & Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, along with tourist corporations, travel agencies, and aviation companies. Refunds are being processed upon submission of relevant booking documents.

Travel operators state that never before have so many tourists been killed simultaneously in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The impact of this attack is most severely felt in the state, across the country, and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rising Trend of Tourism Travel operators mention that during summer holidays, most middle and upper-class individuals travel to Kashmir and other hill stations with family and friends. The trend has increased post-COVID-19 . Bookings in 2023 totalled approximately 1600, rising to 3400 in 2024 and nearly 4600 by now in 2025. However, the terrorist attack has completely disrupted the tourism business.