Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

Pahalgam Terror Attack Impacts Tourism: The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has severely impacted tourism, with a reported 90% decline. The incident has created fear and uncertainty, leading to the cancellation of 3500-4000 bookings.

RaipurApr 28, 2025 / 09:27 am

Patrika Desk

पहलगाम आतंकी हमले का दहशत! 4000 बुकिंग रद्द, छुट्टियों में बाहर जाने से कर रहे परहेज...
Pahalgam Attack: The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has impacted tourism by up to 90 per cent. The cancellation of 3500-4000 bookings due to fear has significantly cooled the summer season’s business. While approximately 5000 people visit Kashmir annually, many book tickets, hotels, and motels in advance to avoid crowds. However, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, tourists are avoiding Kashmir and other hill stations.

Pahalgam Attack: Majority of Bookings Cancelled

Tour and travel operators say that tourist movement will resume once the situation normalises. However, they anticipate this will take considerable time. Raman Jadwani, state president of the Travel Federation of India (TAFI), stated that following the incident in Pahalgam, the number of tourists has significantly decreased.
Consequently, many are cancelling bookings made for this season. Notably, over 2.5 million tourists visit Kashmir from April to August. People typically travel to Jammu and Kashmir between April and July, according to their convenience.

Full Refunds Being Processed

The TAFI state president reported that full refunds are being issued to those who made bookings. This decision was taken by the Jammu & Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, along with tourist corporations, travel agencies, and aviation companies. Refunds are being processed upon submission of relevant booking documents.
Travel operators state that never before have so many tourists been killed simultaneously in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The impact of this attack is most severely felt in the state, across the country, and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rising Trend of Tourism

Travel operators mention that during summer holidays, most middle and upper-class individuals travel to Kashmir and other hill stations with family and friends. The trend has increased post-COVID-19. Bookings in 2023 totalled approximately 1600, rising to 3400 in 2024 and nearly 4600 by now in 2025. However, the terrorist attack has completely disrupted the tourism business.

1.3 Million Bookings Cancelled in the Valley

According to the TAFI state president, citing Babar Chaudhary, president of the Jammu & Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, at least 1.3 million bookings from April to August have been cancelled across the valley. The association represents approximately 240 hotels and restaurants. Typically, over 2.5 million tourists visit Kashmir from April to August. However, this year, due to fear, at least 90 per cent of tourists will not be coming to Kashmir.

