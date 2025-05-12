scriptPetrol Diesel: No fuel at 850 Hindustan Petroleum pumps, major reason revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Raipur

Petrol Diesel: No fuel at 850 Hindustan Petroleum pumps, major reason revealed

HP officials say that their technical team is continuously working to rectify the server. Manual processes are being used due to problems with the online system.

RaipurMay 12, 2025 / 12:52 pm

Patrika Desk

petrol diesel news
Most Hindustan Petroleum (HP) petrol pumps have been dry for the past five days due to a technical server malfunction. Notices have been put up at the pumps due to the disruption in the petrol and diesel supply. However, HP officials say their technical team is continuously working to fix the server. Manual work is being carried out due to the problem in the online system. This has affected supply and distribution from the depot.

Petrol Diesel Pump: Normalcy Expected Today

The server is expected to be back to normal by Monday evening. According to Abhay Parkh, president of the HP Petrol Pump Association, there is sufficient stock at the depot, but the supply is delayed due to the server outage. However, there has been no significant impact on vehicle drivers as supplies at Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Reliance pumps are normal. It should be noted that there are more than 750 petrol pumps in various districts of the state, and about 100 in Raipur district alone. Supply is done through tankers based on the demand of petrol pump operators. However, the departmental work has been affected due to the server outage.
petrol diesel news

Limited Tankers Received Tokens

Due to the technical malfunction in the server, only a few vehicles received petrol and diesel supplies from the depot. It is reported that over the past five days, 20% of tankers were issued manual tokens instead of online tokens on a priority basis. This caused difficulties for drivers in remote rural areas. It should be noted that more than 8.2 million vehicles are registered with the state’s transport department.

Suspicion of Cyber Attack

Petrol pump operators have suspected a cyber attack due to the sudden server outage. However, HP management has denied this, attributing it to a technical fault in the server and claiming it will be fixed soon. It should be noted that, according to regulations, each pump is required to maintain a 10% reserve stock according to its capacity for emergency situations.

News / Raipur / Petrol Diesel: No fuel at 850 Hindustan Petroleum pumps, major reason revealed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Kohli Retires From Test Cricket

Cricket News

Kohli Retires From Test Cricket

in 5 hours

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

in 6 minutes

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

National News

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

14 minutes ago

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

National News

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

in 4 hours

Latest Raipur

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

News

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

in 6 minutes

CG Board Results 2025: How to Check Chhattisgarh 10th & 12th Results

News

CG Board Results 2025: How to Check Chhattisgarh 10th & 12th Results

5 days ago

NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

News

NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

1 week ago

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

News

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.