Petrol Diesel: No fuel at 850 Hindustan Petroleum pumps, major reason revealed

Most Hindustan Petroleum (HP) petrol pumps have been dry for the past five days due to a technical server malfunction. Notices have been put up at the pumps due to the disruption in the petrol and diesel supply. However, HP officials say their technical team is continuously working to fix the server. Manual work is being carried out due to the problem in the online system. This has affected supply and distribution from the depot.
Petrol Diesel Pump: Normalcy Expected Today
The server is expected to be back to normal by Monday evening. According to Abhay Parkh, president of the HP Petrol Pump Association, there is sufficient stock at the depot, but the supply is delayed due to the server outage. However, there has been no significant impact on vehicle drivers as supplies at Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Reliance pumps are normal. It should be noted that there are more than 750 petrol pumps in various districts of the state, and about 100 in Raipur district alone. Supply is done through tankers based on the demand of petrol pump operators. However, the departmental work has been affected due to the server outage.
Limited Tankers Received Tokens
Due to the technical malfunction in the server, only a few vehicles received petrol and diesel supplies from the depot. It is reported that over the past five days, 20% of tankers were issued manual tokens instead of online tokens on a priority basis. This caused difficulties for drivers in remote rural areas. It should be noted that more than 8.2 million vehicles are registered with the state’s transport department.
Suspicion of Cyber Attack
Petrol pump operators have suspected a cyber attack due to the sudden server outage. However, HP management has denied this, attributing it to a technical fault in the server and claiming it will be fixed soon. It should be noted that, according to regulations, each pump is required to maintain a 10% reserve stock according to its capacity for emergency situations.
News / Raipur / Petrol Diesel: No fuel at 850 Hindustan Petroleum pumps, major reason revealed