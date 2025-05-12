Petrol Diesel: No fuel at 850 Hindustan Petroleum pumps, major reason revealed

Petrol Diesel Pump: Normalcy Expected Today The server is expected to be back to normal by Monday evening. According to Abhay Parkh, president of the HP Petrol Pump Association, there is sufficient stock at the depot, but the supply is delayed due to the server outage. However, there has been no significant impact on vehicle drivers as supplies at Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Reliance pumps are normal. It should be noted that there are more than 750 petrol pumps in various districts of the state, and about 100 in Raipur district alone. Supply is done through tankers based on the demand of petrol pump operators. However, the departmental work has been affected due to the server outage.

Limited Tankers Received Tokens Due to the technical malfunction in the server, only a few vehicles received petrol and diesel supplies from the depot. It is reported that over the past five days, 20% of tankers were issued manual tokens instead of online tokens on a priority basis. This caused difficulties for drivers in remote rural areas. It should be noted that more than 8.2 million vehicles are registered with the state's transport department.