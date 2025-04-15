Petrol pump licence: Opening a petrol pump now easier, no licence needed after state government decision!

scriptPetrol pump licence: Opening a petrol pump now easier, no licence needed after state government decision! | Petrol pump license: Opening a petrol pump now easier, no license needed after big state government decision! | Latest News | Patrika News
Raipur

Chhattisgarh government eliminates state-level licensing for petrol pumps: The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step by abolishing the mandatory state-level licensing for petroleum retail outlets, commonly known as petrol pumps.

Apr 15, 2025

Patrika Desk

Petrol Pump License: The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step by eliminating the state-level licensing requirement for petroleum retail outlets, commonly known as petrol pumps. A notification to this effect was issued by the Food Department on 14 November 2024. Now, businesses will only need to comply with the regulations of the central Petroleum Act to open a petrol pump. The previous dual approval process has been removed, simplifying the procedure.

What Changed and Why It Is Important

Previously, to establish a petrol pump, businesses had to obtain a purchase and sale license from the Food Department through the Collector. Petrol pump license renewal was required annually or triennially. The dual approval process, involving both state and central governments, consumed significant time, money, and increased paperwork.
Now, compliance with only central regulations will suffice. This will provide relief to businesses and make the process of opening petrol pumps faster and cheaper. This move is a significant step towards promoting business and simplifying regulations in Chhattisgarh.

How Businesses Will Benefit

Reduced paperwork and single-level approvals will allow for quicker establishment of petrol pumps. New businesses, especially small entrepreneurs and oil companies, will be able to start operations without significant hassle. This reform will encourage the opening of petrol pumps in rural and remote areas where fuel access is currently limited.

Increased Fuel Availability

The government’s decision will increase fuel availability in the state, ensuring easier access to petrol and diesel for the public. This is particularly beneficial for areas currently underserved by petrol pumps. The opening of new petrol pumps will also boost investment and infrastructure development.

