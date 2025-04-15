Petrol pump licence: Opening a petrol pump now easier, no licence needed after state government decision!

What Changed and Why It Is Important Previously, to establish a petrol pump, businesses had to obtain a purchase and sale license from the Food Department through the Collector. Petrol pump license renewal was required annually or triennially. The dual approval process, involving both state and central governments, consumed significant time, money, and increased paperwork.

Now, compliance with only central regulations will suffice. This will provide relief to businesses and make the process of opening petrol pumps faster and cheaper. This move is a significant step towards promoting business and simplifying regulations in Chhattisgarh.

How Businesses Will Benefit Reduced paperwork and single-level approvals will allow for quicker establishment of petrol pumps. New businesses, especially small entrepreneurs and oil companies, will be able to start operations without significant hassle. This reform will encourage the opening of petrol pumps in rural and remote areas where fuel access is currently limited.