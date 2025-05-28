Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

Rackbank Data Centres Private Limited will invest ₹ 1,000 crore in this project. The government has granted tax and other legal exemptions to this SEZ to facilitate the rapid development of new technologies. In Nava Raipur

This is the first time that such a zone entirely focused on AI is being developed in India, positioning Nava Raipur to emerge as the nation’s next digital and technological hub. Multiple States’ Digital Networks

This SEZ will span approximately 6 acres. It will feature a 1.5 lakh square feet data centre equipped with cutting-edge technology. Plans are in place to build four high-density data centres in the future, with a total capacity of 80 megawatts, capable of handling the digital networks of several states. This data centre will adhere to green building certification standards, utilising solar energy, water conservation techniques, and energy-efficient equipment.