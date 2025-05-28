scriptRaipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment | Raipur News: India&#39;s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment | Latest News | Patrika News
Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

Raipur News: A special zone dedicated to the development and operation of Artificial Intelligence and computer data-related technologies is being developed in Nava Raipur.

RaipurMay 28, 2025 / 08:47 am

Raipur News: India’s first AI-focused Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is set to be established in Nava Raipur. This special zone will be dedicated to the development and operation of technologies related to artificial intelligence and computer data. It will house state-of-the-art computer systems and servers, enabling major global companies to conduct their digital operations from this location.
Rackbank Data Centres Private Limited will invest ₹ 1,000 crore in this project. The government has granted tax and other legal exemptions to this SEZ to facilitate the rapid development of new technologies.

This is the first time that such a zone entirely focused on AI is being developed in India, positioning Nava Raipur to emerge as the nation’s next digital and technological hub.

This SEZ will span approximately 6 acres. It will feature a 1.5 lakh square feet data centre equipped with cutting-edge technology. Plans are in place to build four high-density data centres in the future, with a total capacity of 80 megawatts, capable of handling the digital networks of several states. This data centre will adhere to green building certification standards, utilising solar energy, water conservation techniques, and energy-efficient equipment.

Raipur News: India's First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

