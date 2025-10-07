Raipur News: Porters Sit on Protest at Railway Station, Families Join Demonstration Against Battery Car Service

Porters Sit on Protest at Railway Station (Photo: Patrika)
Raipur News: All porters, under the banner of the Railway Porters Mazdoor Sahakari Sanstha (Coolie Union), began an indefinite protest with their families on Monday against the operation of battery-operated cars at the railway station. Officials, including the ACM and CCM, arrived at Platform Number 1 to persuade the porters, but they remained adamant on their demand to cancel the tender for the battery cars.
The Vice President of the Coolie Union, Venkat, stated that the protest would continue until the DRM arrived to discuss the issue and a resolution was reached. The railway had decided to introduce battery-operated cars at the station from October 1 for passenger convenience and had issued tenders for them. Consequently, two battery-operated cars had already arrived at the railway station by Sunday night.
In response to the Coolie Union's protest, which began at 11 AM, approximately 40 personnel from the GRP and RPF were deployed. Later in the evening, the battery-operated cars were removed from the platform and stored in the parcel office. The Vice President of the union announced that they would spend the entire night at the station with their families. Reports indicate that the Coolie Union is now preparing for further agitation. Porters from Bilaspur and other locations also arrived on Monday.
