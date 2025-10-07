Raipur News: Porters Sit on Protest at Railway Station, Families Join Demonstration Against Battery Car Service

In response to the Coolie Union's protest, which began at 11 AM, approximately 40 personnel from the GRP and RPF were deployed. Later in the evening, the battery-operated cars were removed from the platform and stored in the parcel office. The Vice President of the union announced that they would spend the entire night at the station with their families. Reports indicate that the Coolie Union is now preparing for further agitation. Porters from Bilaspur and other locations also arrived on Monday.