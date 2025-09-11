Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Raipur

School Timetables Overhauled in Chhattisgarh: Saturday Classes Begin at 7:30 AM

School Time Change: School timings have been revised for Saturdays.

Raipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

CG School
Schools to hold classes on Saturdays from 7:30 am (File Photo – Patrika)

The Chhattisgarh education department has implemented a significant change in the timetable for government schools. Classes will now be held every Saturday from 7:30 AM onwards. The School Education Department has issued an order to this effect. High schools and higher secondary schools will operate from 7:30 AM on Saturdays. Education organisations had also written to the education department regarding this, following which the department issued this order.

School Time: The Changes Implemented

This is possibly the first time that high and higher secondary schools are being called to operate from 7:30 AM on Saturdays (Saturday School time). Previously, these classes were held from 10:00 AM. Primary and middle schools will operate from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A new timetable has also been issued. It has been stated that this rule will be followed in government schools across Chhattisgarh.

Order Issued

The order, issued late Wednesday evening, specifies the operation and duration of schools on Saturdays across the state. Under this, schools that operate in only one shift will function from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays.

Implementation

Schools operating in two shifts will have classes from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM. High and higher secondary schools will operate in the morning shift, while primary and middle schools will operate from 12:00 PM onwards. The DPI had written to the Secretary of the School Education Department regarding this, and after approval, it is being implemented.

