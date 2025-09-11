School Timetables Overhauled in Chhattisgarh: Saturday Classes Begin at 7:30 AM

The Chhattisgarh education department has implemented a significant change in the timetable for government schools. Classes will now be held every Saturday from 7:30 AM onwards. The School Education Department has issued an order to this effect. High schools and higher secondary schools will operate from 7:30 AM on Saturdays. Education organisations had also written to the education department regarding this, following which the department issued this order.
This is possibly the first time that high and higher secondary schools are being called to operate from 7:30 AM on Saturdays (Saturday School time). Previously, these classes were held from 10:00 AM. Primary and middle schools will operate from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A new timetable has also been issued. It has been stated that this rule will be followed in government schools across Chhattisgarh.
The order, issued late Wednesday evening, specifies the operation and duration of schools on Saturdays across the state. Under this, schools that operate in only one shift will function from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays.
Schools operating in two shifts will have classes from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM. High and higher secondary schools will operate in the morning shift, while primary and middle schools will operate from 12:00 PM onwards. The DPI had written to the Secretary of the School Education Department regarding this, and after approval, it is being implemented.