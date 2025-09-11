School Timetables Overhauled in Chhattisgarh: Saturday Classes Begin at 7:30 AM

This is possibly the first time that high and higher secondary schools are being called to operate from 7:30 AM on Saturdays (Saturday School time). Previously, these classes were held from 10:00 AM. Primary and middle schools will operate from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A new timetable has also been issued. It has been stated that this rule will be followed in government schools across Chhattisgarh.