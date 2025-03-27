14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant: Family's Hospital Visit Reveals Truth, Accused Arrested

The victim named the accused in her statement During the recording of her statement, the victim girl named Iliyas Ansari as the perpetrator of the sexual assault. Ansari used to visit the victim’s home. He sexually assaulted her, resulting in her pregnancy. When her condition deteriorated, her family took her to the hospital, where it was discovered that she was eleven weeks pregnant.

How the case was registered On March 5th, a fourteen-year-old minor arrived at the hospital before the Child Welfare Committee, where it was revealed that she was eleven weeks pregnant. Despite counselling by the Child Helpline team, the girl and her family refused to take action. On March 19th, the girl underwent an abortion at the women’s hospital. The CWC chairperson, Anjali Sharma, and other members, considering the minor’s pregnancy as sexual assault, ordered the Dargah police station to file a case against an unknown perpetrator for rape.