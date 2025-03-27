script14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant: Family's Hospital Visit Reveals Truth, Accused Arrested | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant: Family's Hospital Visit Reveals Truth, Accused Arrested

Rajasthan News: Ansari frequently visited the victim’s home. He sexually assaulted her, resulting in her pregnancy. When her health deteriorated, her family took her to the hospital, where it was discovered she was eleven weeks pregnant.

AjmerMar 27, 2025 / 12:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Ajmer Crime News: Police have arrested a youth for raping a 14-year-old minor and making her pregnant. Thana in-charge Dinesh Jeevani informed that Iliyas Ansari, a resident of Sheesha Khan, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Ajmer in connection with the sexual assault case. After questioning, he was presented before the court and subsequently sent to jail. According to the case details, on March 19th, Anjali Sharma, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, took cognizance of the sexual assault case and filed a case under various sections of the POCSO Act.

The victim named the accused in her statement

During the recording of her statement, the victim girl named Iliyas Ansari as the perpetrator of the sexual assault. Ansari used to visit the victim’s home. He sexually assaulted her, resulting in her pregnancy. When her condition deteriorated, her family took her to the hospital, where it was discovered that she was eleven weeks pregnant.

How the case was registered

On March 5th, a fourteen-year-old minor arrived at the hospital before the Child Welfare Committee, where it was revealed that she was eleven weeks pregnant. Despite counselling by the Child Helpline team, the girl and her family refused to take action. On March 19th, the girl underwent an abortion at the women’s hospital. The CWC chairperson, Anjali Sharma, and other members, considering the minor’s pregnancy as sexual assault, ordered the Dargah police station to file a case against an unknown perpetrator for rape.

News / Special / 14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant: Family's Hospital Visit Reveals Truth, Accused Arrested

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

6 minutes ago

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

World

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

in 41 minutes

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

UP News

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

16 hours ago

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

1 day ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan: New Building Bylaws to Come into Effect in Rajasthan from March 31st

Special

Rajasthan: New Building Bylaws to Come into Effect in Rajasthan from March 31st

in 2 hours

Jaipur Big update: 30 and 31 March holidays cancelled, these offices to remain open

Special

Jaipur Big update: 30 and 31 March holidays cancelled, these offices to remain open

in 25 minutes

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

6 minutes ago

Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women’s Accounts

Special

Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women’s Accounts

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.