169 Rajasthan Government Schools to Close, Including 18 in Jaipur

The closed schools will be merged with the nearest alternative school. Orders issued by the Directorate of Education state that 18 schools, including one government upper primary school, will be closed in Jaipur district.

Schools to be Closed Block-wise In Amer block: Government Primary School, Lakher village; Bodi ki Dhani. In Jalsu block: Rapravi Nada, Biharipura village. In Bassi block: Rapravi Baadh Bapupura, Hansmahal village. In Kotkhwada block: Rapravi Dhani Baadh Minan Chandpura, Harinarayanpura village.

In Chaksu block: Rapravi Tigariya, Tigariya village. In Madhorajpura block: Raupravi Raypura, Raypura village. In Govindgarh block: Rapravi Aguana Baadh and Rapravi Pal ki Dhani. In Drid block: Rapravi, Dhani Purohitan and Rapravi Khatinada.

In Mauzamabad block: Rapravi Kapariyaवास Khurd and Rapravi Poswal Mewaram ki Dhani. In Phagi block: Rapravi Dhani Bamuan. In Jobner block: Rapravi Dhaka ki Dhani RamsinghPura. In Kishangarh Renwal block: Rapravi Alora Dehra and Rapravi Gyansingh ki Dhani Kanwarpura.

In Sambhar Lake block: Rapravi Hardev Baba ki Dhani Jaithpura. Rapravi PS Number – 3 is also included.