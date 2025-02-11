17 MP Villages to be Incorporated into City Limits under New Master Plan

Master Plan Prepared If the municipality and administration construct all the roads included in the 156-page master plan according to the specified standards, the width of the roads will increase from 12 to 24 meters. The Itarsi master plan was approved on 19 October 2016 by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, Vallabh Bhavan, Bhopal, under Section 19(1) of the MP Nagar and Gram Investment Act, 1973.

Following this, the information was published in the MP Gazette on 28 October 2016. Despite this, the Municipal Council (NPA) has not yet discussed it. This approved master plan has remained gathering dust in files.

17 Villages to be Included Under the Plan According to the city expansion plan, 17 villages connected to the city are to be incorporated, covering a total investment area of 11,999 hectares. The plan includes incorporating Raisalpur, Sonasawari, Dhokheda, Sankheda, Somlawada, Ghatli, Jujharpur, Gonchitaronda, Pathrota, Bhatti, Dhurapan, Bhilakhedi, Baingania, Boratlai, Dehri, and Mehragaon into the city limits. However, opposition from the Gram Panchayats (village councils) is hindering the process.

“Work on the master plan is underway. The bus stand has been built. We are studying in detail what other things need to be done in the master plan. Work will be carried out in a systematic manner.” – Pankaj Chaure, President, NPA Itarsi

18-meter Wide Road Constructed… Shops were being operated by encroaching on the land of the Public Works Department (PWD) near the rest house. The Tehsildar (revenue officer) issued notices to all the encroachers, stating that according to the master plan, the road from Sanchi Parlour to Nehruganj must be 18 meters wide. Following this, the administration removed the encroachment from the road.

Along with this, the work of the bus stand in the old Itarsi Tractor Scheme has also been completed. A plan was also made to strengthen the monsoon drains with stones and iron wires, but this work has not been carried out.