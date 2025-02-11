script17 MP Villages to be Incorporated into City Limits under New Master Plan | Latest News | Patrika News
17 MP Villages to be Incorporated into City Limits under New Master Plan

According to the city expansion plan, 17 villages connected to the city are to be incorporated into the city limits. Their total area is 11,999 hectares.

ItarsiFeb 11, 2025 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

master plan

master plan

A 156-page plan outlines the expansion of Narmadapuram city in Madhya Pradesh. According to the plan, in the last eight years, only one road widening project at the RMS crossing has been completed. Additionally, a bus stand has been constructed in old Itarsi. Work on other planned projects has not yet commenced. There are also several obstacles in connecting the villages adjacent to the city.

Master Plan Prepared

If the municipality and administration construct all the roads included in the 156-page master plan according to the specified standards, the width of the roads will increase from 12 to 24 meters. The Itarsi master plan was approved on 19 October 2016 by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, Vallabh Bhavan, Bhopal, under Section 19(1) of the MP Nagar and Gram Investment Act, 1973.
Following this, the information was published in the MP Gazette on 28 October 2016. Despite this, the Municipal Council (NPA) has not yet discussed it. This approved master plan has remained gathering dust in files.

17 Villages to be Included Under the Plan

According to the city expansion plan, 17 villages connected to the city are to be incorporated, covering a total investment area of 11,999 hectares. The plan includes incorporating Raisalpur, Sonasawari, Dhokheda, Sankheda, Somlawada, Ghatli, Jujharpur, Gonchitaronda, Pathrota, Bhatti, Dhurapan, Bhilakhedi, Baingania, Boratlai, Dehri, and Mehragaon into the city limits. However, opposition from the Gram Panchayats (village councils) is hindering the process.
“Work on the master plan is underway. The bus stand has been built. We are studying in detail what other things need to be done in the master plan. Work will be carried out in a systematic manner.” – Pankaj Chaure, President, NPA Itarsi

18-meter Wide Road Constructed…

Shops were being operated by encroaching on the land of the Public Works Department (PWD) near the rest house. The Tehsildar (revenue officer) issued notices to all the encroachers, stating that according to the master plan, the road from Sanchi Parlour to Nehruganj must be 18 meters wide. Following this, the administration removed the encroachment from the road.
Along with this, the work of the bus stand in the old Itarsi Tractor Scheme has also been completed. A plan was also made to strengthen the monsoon drains with stones and iron wires, but this work has not been carried out.

Width to be 22 to 30 metres

According to the proposed plan, the road width will be 22 metres from the station to Gandhi Ground, 12 metres from Vishwanath Talkies to Surajganj, 15 metres from Mahatma Gandhi Marg to Jaystambh, 18 metres from Ritu Raj Talkies to Nala Mohalla, 24 meters from the bridge to beyond the station, and 12 metres from the railway station to the road behind Raj Talkies. Currently, the width of all these roads is approximately half of what is planned, leading to traffic congestion. After removing the chaupati from Surajganj Road, parking for four-wheeled vehicles has been created on both sides.

