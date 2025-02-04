28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

Deployment in Police StationsHome Guard personnel advocate for their deployment in every government department and all police stations across the district. Appointments should be guaranteed with regular employment. Home Guard training centres should be established in newly formed districts. The number of female personnel should be increased in the districts. The Home Guard should have its own building in each district. New recruitment has been stalled for two years. There has also been no increase in the honorarium and allowances for Home Guard personnel.
Understanding the Figures
- 2,075 Women
- 987 with honorarium and uniform
- 887 with honorarium but without uniform
- 30,717 Sanctioned Posts
- 28,342 Existing Posts
- 2,664 Border Home Guards
Government Should Grant Rights to Home Guard PersonnelIn Rajasthan, the sanctioned strength of Home Guards is 30,714, while the current strength is 28,050. Of these, only 2,075 are women. There are 2,664 Border Home Guards. The state government should grant Home Guards the same status as the state police service. New Home Guard offices should be established in the newly formed districts.
—Jhalak Singh Rathore, State President, Rajasthan Home Guard Employees Organisation, Jaipur