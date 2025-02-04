script28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee | Latest News | Patrika News
28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment: Recruitment of new Home Guards has been stalled for two years.

BhilwaraFeb 04, 2025 / 08:22 am

Patrika Desk

With new recruitment stalling for two years, Home Guard training centres across districts struggle to maintain internal security with limited personnel working alongside the police. Despite these challenging circumstances, the state government seems oblivious to the plight of the Home Guard personnel.
The role of the Home Guard has expanded significantly in maintaining law and order in the state. Despite this, the personnel’s status remains inferior to that of the police. Home Guards do not receive mess or daily allowance (DA), and the benefits of the welfare fund are negligible. There is no pension provision. Travel allowance hasn’t been disbursed for five years. Uniforms are provided only once every two years. They lack the benefits of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) and PF (Provident Fund).

Deployment in Police Stations

Home Guard personnel advocate for their deployment in every government department and all police stations across the district. Appointments should be guaranteed with regular employment. Home Guard training centres should be established in newly formed districts. The number of female personnel should be increased in the districts. The Home Guard should have its own building in each district. New recruitment has been stalled for two years. There has also been no increase in the honorarium and allowances for Home Guard personnel.

Understanding the Figures

  • 2,075 Women
  • 987 with honorarium and uniform
  • 887 with honorarium but without uniform
  • 30,717 Sanctioned Posts
  • 28,342 Existing Posts
  • 2,664 Border Home Guards

Government Should Grant Rights to Home Guard Personnel

In Rajasthan, the sanctioned strength of Home Guards is 30,714, while the current strength is 28,050. Of these, only 2,075 are women. There are 2,664 Border Home Guards. The state government should grant Home Guards the same status as the state police service. New Home Guard offices should be established in the newly formed districts.
New recruitment for Home Guards has been stalled for two years. Salaries and allowances should be comparable to other states. The government should also provide PF and medical facilities. The government should guarantee year-round employment for Home Guards.
Jhalak Singh Rathore, State President, Rajasthan Home Guard Employees Organisation, Jaipur

