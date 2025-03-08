script86 Alwar Villages to Become Part of Urban Area in Master Plan | Latest News | Patrika News
86 Alwar Villages to Become Part of Urban Area in Master Plan

Redistricting will take place during the elections, and villages will be included. This will increase the urban population and also lead to increased development expenditure from the government.

AlwarMar 08, 2025

Patrika Desk

Nine out of 86 villages included in the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) area may be incorporated into the municipal corporation limits after delimitation. According to the Master Plan-2051, the remaining 77 villages will become part of the municipal corporation within 26 years. This means that delimitation will take place every five years, coinciding with the municipal corporation elections, and villages will be incorporated accordingly.
This will increase the urban population and lead to increased development funding from the government. According to the municipal corporation delimitation, this time, the revenue villages Nangla Samadi of Gram Panchayat Nangla Rayasis, Diwakri of Gram Panchayat Diwakri, Belaka and Berka of Gram Panchayat Belaka, and Liwari and Bakheda of Gram Panchayat Bakheda will be included in the urban area.
These villages fall within the UIT area and were notified in 2011. Similarly, there are plans to include other villages in the municipal corporation area in the coming years. It is being reported that the inclusion of UIT area villages in the corporation could increase the city’s population to over 1.2 million by 2051.

Villages to be Included in the Urban Area in the Future

Tuleda, Salpuri, Khohra, Gajuki, Bhajhit, Sonawa, Rayasisi, Gundpur, Madanpuri, Nangla Samadi, Jhareda, Dadar, Dholidub, Kerwa Jat, Baadh Kesarpur, Ballaboda, Dada, Ballana, Runda Nidani, Kakrali Jat, Umarain, Runda Bakheda, Khedli Syed, Chanduki, Bakheda, Dumra, Raybaka, Liwari, Naharpur, Maujdika, Chikani, Sainthli, Baldevbas, Kishnpur, Paintpur, Shyodanpura, Kamala, Bhugor, Samola, Itarana, Verka, Chirkhan, Palka, Nangal Jhida, Palka, Devkheda, Jaharkheda, Lodhari, Belaka, Ulahedi, Diwakri, Thekada, Moongaska, Nagli Munshi, Sirmauli, Khudnpur, Kaduki, Milkpur, Mannaka, Jatiana, Karoli, Khanpur Jat, Kitođa, Nangla Charan, Daudpura, Gujuki, and Naglikota.

Expansion of Urban Area Due to Inclusion of Villages

The inclusion of 86 villages in the UIT area into the municipal corporation will expand the urban area. Currently, the municipal corporation handles land acquisition and other work in these areas, but after their inclusion in the corporation, the responsibility of providing amenities to the public will be shared by two departments. – Pramod Sharma, Retired XEN, UIT

These Villages of Ramgarh Tehsil Will be Included

Dhooninath, Sankhla, Bahala, Dhadholi, Kamalpur, Goleta, Batesra, Kesroli, Chorotee Pahad, Agyara, and Loharwadi.

