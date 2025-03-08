86 Alwar Villages to Become Part of Urban Area in Master Plan

This will increase the urban population and lead to increased development funding from the government. According to the municipal corporation delimitation, this time, the revenue villages Nangla Samadi of Gram Panchayat Nangla Rayasis, Diwakri of Gram Panchayat Diwakri, Belaka and Berka of Gram Panchayat Belaka, and Liwari and Bakheda of Gram Panchayat Bakheda will be included in the urban area.

These villages fall within the UIT area and were notified in 2011. Similarly, there are plans to include other villages in the municipal corporation area in the coming years. It is being reported that the inclusion of UIT area villages in the corporation could increase the city’s population to over 1.2 million by 2051.

Villages to be Included in the Urban Area in the Future Tuleda, Salpuri, Khohra, Gajuki, Bhajhit, Sonawa, Rayasisi, Gundpur, Madanpuri, Nangla Samadi, Jhareda, Dadar, Dholidub, Kerwa Jat, Baadh Kesarpur, Ballaboda, Dada, Ballana, Runda Nidani, Kakrali Jat, Umarain, Runda Bakheda, Khedli Syed, Chanduki, Bakheda, Dumra, Raybaka, Liwari, Naharpur, Maujdika, Chikani, Sainthli, Baldevbas, Kishnpur, Paintpur, Shyodanpura, Kamala, Bhugor, Samola, Itarana, Verka, Chirkhan, Palka, Nangal Jhida, Palka, Devkheda, Jaharkheda, Lodhari, Belaka, Ulahedi, Diwakri, Thekada, Moongaska, Nagli Munshi, Sirmauli, Khudnpur, Kaduki, Milkpur, Mannaka, Jatiana, Karoli, Khanpur Jat, Kitođa, Nangla Charan, Daudpura, Gujuki, and Naglikota.

Expansion of Urban Area Due to Inclusion of Villages The inclusion of 86 villages in the UIT area into the municipal corporation will expand the urban area. Currently, the municipal corporation handles land acquisition and other work in these areas, but after their inclusion in the corporation, the responsibility of providing amenities to the public will be shared by two departments. – Pramod Sharma, Retired XEN, UIT