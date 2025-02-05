93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

60-70% of Missing Persons ReturnBharatpur Range IG Rahul Prakash says that around 60-70% of missing persons return on their own, while the police find some. About 5% of them fall victim to accidents or commit suicide. These bodies are initially found unidentified, but around 3% are later identified. However, 2% remain unidentified.
60% of Missing Persons are Aged 18-30Among missing women, 60% are aged between 18 and 30 years, often running away from home due to romantic relationships. 90% of these women are found after some time. The remaining 10% become victims of suicide or accidents. According to the report, elderly individuals often leave home or go missing due to feeling burdened by children.
Reasons for Missing Persons
- Women go missing due to domestic violence, family disputes, mental stress, romantic relationships, dowry, and human trafficking.
- Children leave home due to academic pressure, social media influence, abduction and trafficking, family conflicts, and parental divorce.
- Elderly individuals go missing due to mental stress, family neglect, dementia, financial reasons, and mental illnesses.
No One Goes Missing Without ReasonDomestic issues are primarily responsible for women going missing. Children are leaving home due to academic pressure, the negative effects of social media, and romantic relationships. Elderly individuals face existential threats within their own families, leading to mental stress. Neglect by children can lead to mental illnesses, causing them to suddenly leave home.
– Dr. Pawan Sharma, Senior Psychiatrist