93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

Women Missing Report: Over 76% of the 650 people reported missing in the state between 28 January and 4 February were women.

BharatpurFeb 05, 2025 / 09:07 am

Patrika Desk

missing
Sant Kaushik
Bharatpur: Approximately 34,000 people go missing in the state every year due to various reasons. This translates to roughly 93 people disappearing daily and an average of 652 people per week. Notably, over 76% of these missing individuals are women. According to the data, between 28 January and 4 February, 650 people went missing across the state.
Of these, 494 were women and 156 were men. This includes 111 minors under the age of 18, comprising 90 girls and 21 boys, accounting for approximately 16%. Among the missing persons, 13 were over 60 years old, with 7 men and 6 women.
This data is recorded on the police’s CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) portal. The figures clearly indicate that 76% of the missing persons are women and 24% are men. This statistic presents a serious challenge to society and the administration. The high number of missing women and children, in particular, poses a significant challenge to the police and administration.

60-70% of Missing Persons Return

Bharatpur Range IG Rahul Prakash says that around 60-70% of missing persons return on their own, while the police find some. About 5% of them fall victim to accidents or commit suicide. These bodies are initially found unidentified, but around 3% are later identified. However, 2% remain unidentified.

60% of Missing Persons are Aged 18-30

Among missing women, 60% are aged between 18 and 30 years, often running away from home due to romantic relationships. 90% of these women are found after some time. The remaining 10% become victims of suicide or accidents. According to the report, elderly individuals often leave home or go missing due to feeling burdened by children.

Reasons for Missing Persons

  • Women go missing due to domestic violence, family disputes, mental stress, romantic relationships, dowry, and human trafficking.
  • Children leave home due to academic pressure, social media influence, abduction and trafficking, family conflicts, and parental divorce.
  • Elderly individuals go missing due to mental stress, family neglect, dementia, financial reasons, and mental illnesses.

No One Goes Missing Without Reason

Domestic issues are primarily responsible for women going missing. Children are leaving home due to academic pressure, the negative effects of social media, and romantic relationships. Elderly individuals face existential threats within their own families, leading to mental stress. Neglect by children can lead to mental illnesses, causing them to suddenly leave home.
– Dr. Pawan Sharma, Senior Psychiatrist

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

