93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

Of these, 494 were women and 156 were men. This includes 111 minors under the age of 18, comprising 90 girls and 21 boys, accounting for approximately 16%. Among the missing persons, 13 were over 60 years old, with 7 men and 6 women.

This data is recorded on the police’s CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) portal. The figures clearly indicate that 76% of the missing persons are women and 24% are men. This statistic presents a serious challenge to society and the administration. The high number of missing women and children, in particular, poses a significant challenge to the police and administration.

60-70% of Missing Persons Return Bharatpur Range IG Rahul Prakash says that around 60-70% of missing persons return on their own, while the police find some. About 5% of them fall victim to accidents or commit suicide. These bodies are initially found unidentified, but around 3% are later identified. However, 2% remain unidentified.

60% of Missing Persons are Aged 18-30 Among missing women, 60% are aged between 18 and 30 years, often running away from home due to romantic relationships. 90% of these women are found after some time. The remaining 10% become victims of suicide or accidents. According to the report, elderly individuals often leave home or go missing due to feeling burdened by children.