Accident: Parents die on the way; 7-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter left waiting at home

They had gone to attend their nephew’s wedding in Pipad city and were returning home when the accident occurred.

JaipurNov 25, 2024 / 12:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: A 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter were waiting at home for their parents to return from a wedding. But it didn’t happen. On the way, the car carrying the couple was involved in a horrific accident. The trailer, which was carrying a heavy load of limestone, overturned on the Alto car, crushing it. The police had to use three cranes and two JCBs to lift the trailer and rescue the bodies. The accident occurred on the Megastate Highway 21 near Malawas village in Jodhpur.
The police said that Khemraj Soni (36) and his wife Monica Soni (34) were residents of Pandit Deendayal Colony in Medta city. They had gone to attend their nephew’s wedding in Pipad city and were returning home when the accident occurred. The trailer driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a bull that had suddenly appeared on the road, causing the trailer to overturn.
The trailer was carrying around 60 tons of limestone powder. The weight of the trailer was so heavy that it crushed the Alto car. The people present at the spot immediately informed the police and 108 ambulance number. The police and rescue team used three cranes and two JCBs to lift the trailer and rescue the bodies. Khemraj died on the spot, while his wife Monica died on the way to the hospital. The bodies of the couple have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted today.
Dharmichand Soni, a member of the Soni community, said that Khemraj’s nephew’s wedding took place on November 22 in Pipad city. After the wedding, a program was organised on Sunday to worship Lord Ganesh. Khemraj and his wife Monica were returning home after attending the program when the accident occurred. Khemraj was a jeweller and had a shop in Nana Bazaar in Medta city. The last rites of the couple will be performed today in Medta city.

