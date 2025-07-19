Ajmer Dargah-Temple Dispute: Rajasthan High Court Adjourns Hearing

Ajmer Dargah Case: The ongoing temple dispute concerning the world-famous Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti Dargah in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, is once again in the spotlight. A hearing was scheduled in the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday, but it was adjourned due to the judge being on leave and a judicial boycott by municipal corporation employees. The next hearing in this sensitive case is now set for 30 August 2025.