Alwar: Planetarium Planned on Kolkata’s Model, Rs 10 Crore to Be Spent

Alwar to get its own planetarium. People will be able to view constellations and celestial bodies while standing on the ground. The state government has approved the project, which is expected to cost around ₹10 crore.
Alwar is set to get its own planetarium, allowing residents to observe celestial bodies from the ground. The state government has approved the project, and the responsibility of implementation now rests with the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT). The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹10 crore.
The planetarium will be modelled after the one in Kolkata, which holds a prominent position in Asia. Kolkata’s Birla Planetarium is the largest in Asia and the second largest in the world. In 2023-24, Ashok Kumar Yogi, the then-secretary of the UIT, drafted a project for establishing a science park, which included the planetarium’s design. The project was presented at a UIT meeting but was temporarily shelved. Following subsequent staff transfers, the planetarium project remained stalled. The BJP government has now given its approval.
Municipal Corporation Land Could Generate Revenue
The UIT aims to create a planetarium that blends science and technology. A suitable location is being sought. The old information centre is considered a potential site, but the Municipal Corporation is reluctant to relinquish the land.
Previously, the UIT’s offer to operate the planetarium for the Municipal Corporation, in exchange for the land, was rejected. The Municipal Corporation could generate revenue through fees, but the proposal was unsuccessful. The UIT must now decide whether to build the planetarium on this land or find an alternative location. A UIT Executive Engineer stated that the project will proceed once the budget is secured.
48 Planetariums in India
There are 48 planetariums across India. Alwar’s new planetarium will serve as a new tourist attraction. Existing planetariums are located in cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Prayagraj. Asia’s largest planetarium, the Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, is a single-storey circular structure designed in a distinctive Indian style, architecturally inspired by the Buddhist stupas of Sanchi.
What is a Planetarium?
A planetarium displays stars and celestial objects that appear to be clustered together in a single area of the sky as viewed from the Earth’s surface. This does not imply that they are physically close or share significant gravitational interaction.
