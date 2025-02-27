Alwar: Planetarium Planned on Kolkata’s Model, Rs 10 Crore to Be Spent

A rendering of the planetarium’s entrance. In 2023-24, Ashok Kumar Yogi, the then-secretary of the UIT, drafted a project for establishing a science park, which included the planetarium’s design. The project was presented at a UIT meeting but was temporarily shelved. Following subsequent staff transfers, the planetarium project remained stalled. The BJP government has now given its approval. The planetarium will be modelled after the one in Kolkata, which holds a prominent position in Asia. Kolkata’s Birla Planetarium is the largest in Asia and the second largest in the world.In 2023-24, Ashok Kumar Yogi, the then-secretary of the UIT, drafted a project for establishing a science park, which included the planetarium’s design. The project was presented at a UIT meeting but was temporarily shelved. Following subsequent staff transfers, the planetarium project remained stalled. The BJP government has now given its approval.

Municipal Corporation Land Could Generate Revenue The UIT aims to create a planetarium that blends science and technology. A suitable location is being sought. The old information centre is considered a potential site, but the Municipal Corporation is reluctant to relinquish the land.

Previously, the UIT’s offer to operate the planetarium for the Municipal Corporation, in exchange for the land, was rejected. The Municipal Corporation could generate revenue through fees, but the proposal was unsuccessful. The UIT must now decide whether to build the planetarium on this land or find an alternative location. A UIT Executive Engineer stated that the project will proceed once the budget is secured.

48 Planetariums in India There are 48 planetariums across India. Alwar’s new planetarium will serve as a new tourist attraction. Existing planetariums are located in cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Prayagraj. Asia’s largest planetarium, the Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, is a single-storey circular structure designed in a distinctive Indian style, architecturally inspired by the Buddhist stupas of Sanchi.