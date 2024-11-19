Alwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health

In November, 527 adulteration cases were filed across the state, out of which 65 cases were registered in Alwar. Most of the cases were related to fake ghee and paneer. This situation is prevailing even after the department took several big actions and destroyed a large quantity of adulterated food items in the last one year. Despite this, the fear of law is not visible among the adulterators.

10 Months, 249 Samples Failed The Health Department team took 816 food samples from Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, and Bansaour areas between January and October this year, out of which 249 samples failed. Out of these, 141 samples were substandard and 7 samples were unsafe. These included 49 samples of paneer, 36 samples of ghee, 10 samples of kalakand, 12 samples of curd, and 8 samples of red chili.

Complaint Can be Filed on 181 Food Safety Officer Keshav Goyal said that the department is taking continuous action to prevent adulterated food items. People can file complaints related to this on toll-free number 181 or on the office number 0144-2340145.

This year, till October, 237 cases of adulterated food items were settled, and a fine of Rs 56 lakh 59 thousand 500 was imposed on the adulterators by the Alwar City and Khairthal ADM Court. In this period, the Health Department has filed 180 cases in court.