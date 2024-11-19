scriptAlwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Alwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health

In November, 527 adulteration cases were filed across the state, out of which 65 cases were registered in Alwar. Most of the cases were related to fake ghee and paneer.

AlwarNov 19, 2024 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Food items adulteration cases in Alwar state are at the top. Although the Health Department is taking continuous action to prevent adulterated food items, but the adulterators are not stopping from playing with the health of the common man in the greed of more profit at low cost.
In November, 527 adulteration cases were filed across the state, out of which 65 cases were registered in Alwar. Most of the cases were related to fake ghee and paneer. This situation is prevailing even after the department took several big actions and destroyed a large quantity of adulterated food items in the last one year. Despite this, the fear of law is not visible among the adulterators.

10 Months, 249 Samples Failed

The Health Department team took 816 food samples from Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, and Bansaour areas between January and October this year, out of which 249 samples failed. Out of these, 141 samples were substandard and 7 samples were unsafe. These included 49 samples of paneer, 36 samples of ghee, 10 samples of kalakand, 12 samples of curd, and 8 samples of red chili.

Complaint Can be Filed on 181

Food Safety Officer Keshav Goyal said that the department is taking continuous action to prevent adulterated food items. People can file complaints related to this on toll-free number 181 or on the office number 0144-2340145.
This year, till October, 237 cases of adulterated food items were settled, and a fine of Rs 56 lakh 59 thousand 500 was imposed on the adulterators by the Alwar City and Khairthal ADM Court. In this period, the Health Department has filed 180 cases in court.

News / Special / Alwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

National News

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

in 4 hours

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

in 43 minutes

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

in 4 hours

Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

National News

Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

13 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

14 hours ago

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

2 days ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

3 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

12 hours ago

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

राष्ट्रीय

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

12 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

13 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

13 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

14 hours ago

Latest Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

in 4 hours

22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

Special

22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

21 hours ago

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

Special

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

23 hours ago

Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

Special

Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.