Alwar Tragedy: Couple Killed, One Injured as Truck Drags Victims 60 Metres

The CCTV footage shows the truck dragging the motorbike. Eyewitnesses said the truck driver dragged Kasam for about 60 metres.

AlwarFeb 08, 2025 / 10:17 am

Alwar: A speeding truck hit a motorbike from behind near Mannaka Mod in the Vaishali Nagar police station area on Friday morning at about 10:30 am. Three people were on the motorbike. Kasam Khan (45) and his wife, Sahila (40), died on the spot.
Kasam’s sister, Zubeida (40), who was also on the bike, was seriously injured. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop. The footage shows the truck dragging the motorbike. Eyewitnesses said the truck driver dragged Kasam for about 60 metres.
His motorbike was found about 500 metres from the accident site. After the accident, the truck driver attempted to flee with the truck, but seeing the crowd, he abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The police have seized the truck.
Zubeida’s son-in-law’s relative had died in Samola. Kasam had left his village on his motorbike with his wife to attend the funeral. He then picked up his sister, Zubeida, from her in-laws’ house in Kithur. All three were going to Samola on the same motorbike. The deceased, Kasam, was the only son of his parents. He had four children – two sons and two daughters. He supported his family by selling milk and farming.

All Three Were Going Towards Samola

Kasam Khan, a resident of Haji Rahman ki Dhani near Palpur Tiraha in Tijara, was going towards Samola on his motorbike with his wife, Sahila, and sister, Zubeida. The accident occurred near Mannaka Mod. Zubeida suffered two fractures in her right leg. She was referred to Jaipur, but her family took her to a private hospital in the city.
Dr Manoj Sharma, HOD of the Forensic Department at the District Hospital, said that the deceased, Kasam, had suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen. His head was crushed, and there were drag marks on his abdomen. Sahila had serious injuries to her chest and abdomen.

