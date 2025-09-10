Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan: Amer Fort’s 400-metre Wall to be Transformed into Cinema Hall at Rs 18.5 Crore

Tourists can now enjoy a 45-minute high-tech light and sound show with laser projection mapping at the Kesar Kyari complex. The show vividly depicts the glorious history of Amer and its rulers.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Amer Fort (Image: Patrika)

The Rajasthan government is preparing to give Amer Fort a new identity. Tourists from India and abroad visiting Amer will no longer only see the grandeur of the fort in daylight, but in the evening they will be part of a new thrill.

After March next year, the 400-metre-long wall of Amer Fort will be transformed into a large cinema screen. Sitting in the Kesar Kyari complex, tourists will be able to see the glorious history of Amer and its kings vividly through a 45-minute high-tech light and sound show with laser projection mapping.

Powerful Voice and Historical Script

The Tourism Corporation has already started light and sound shows at seven major locations in the state. Now, under the supervision of Technical Director Madhav Sharma, this dream project of Amer is being prepared. The script will be written by renowned historians, weaving together the historical tales, valour and splendour of Amer. The script will be made more impactful through a powerful voice so that the viewers can feel themselves present in that era.

Court and War Scenes on the Wall

This show will feature a 45-minute film on the walls of the fort. The court of Amer will be depicted on the vast wall, scenes of war will resonate, and the sound of galloping horses will take the excitement of the spectators to the peak. All this will be possible with the help of a 50,000 lumens beam, which is extremely powerful and high-tech. Special visual effects are being created to give grandeur to the war scenes.

Iconic Amer Project

This light and sound show is part of the Iconic Amer Project, which the state government is developing as a dream project. Under this, not only this show is being organised, but heritage walks, parking facilities and other tourist amenities are also being developed here.

Amer Becomes the First Choice of Tourists

Amer Fort is already the first choice of tourists visiting Jaipur. Every year, about one to one and a quarter crore tourists come to Jaipur, of whom about 80 per cent visit this fort. This high-tech show will present Amer more grandly on the global tourism map.

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 10:59 am

English News / Special / Rajasthan: Amer Fort’s 400-metre Wall to be Transformed into Cinema Hall at Rs 18.5 Crore
