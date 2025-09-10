Rajasthan: Amer Fort’s 400-metre Wall to be Transformed into Cinema Hall at Rs 18.5 Crore

This show will feature a 45-minute film on the walls of the fort. The court of Amer will be depicted on the vast wall, scenes of war will resonate, and the sound of galloping horses will take the excitement of the spectators to the peak. All this will be possible with the help of a 50,000 lumens beam, which is extremely powerful and high-tech. Special visual effects are being created to give grandeur to the war scenes.