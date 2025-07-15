15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Amit Shah's Jaipur Visit: Police on High Alert Ahead of July 17th Arrival

Central Home Minister Amit Shah's Jaipur visit has put the police on high alert. Amit Shah will arrive in Jaipur on 17 July to participate in a cooperative conference.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Jaipur visit 17 July Police Alert Security increased
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah Jaipur Visit: Jaipur police are on high alert for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jaipur. Following instructions from police officials, police from several police stations verified the details of those staying in hotels and rest houses on Monday and asked them to report any suspicious individuals. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Police Commissioner visited the event venue in Dadia village to assess the security arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The route from the airport to the venue, as well as the routes of those attending the event, were also verified. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jaipur on July 17th to participate in a cooperative conference.

Gautam Kumar Dak Directs Completion of all Preparations

Meanwhile, in view of the proposed Cooperative and Employment Festival on July 17th in Dadia village, Jaipur, in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Cooperation Minister (Independent Charge) Gautam Kumar Dak reviewed the preparations on Monday at the Apex Bank auditorium. He instructed the officials to complete all preparations in a timely manner, stating that all officers and employees should perform their duties diligently.

Amit Shah's Visit is Highly Significant for the Cooperative Sector

Gautam Kumar Dak stated that Amit Shah's visit is highly significant for the cooperative sector. He described it as a historic event for the cooperative movement. He emphasized the need to complete all necessary preparations in time to ensure the success of the visit.

Names and Phone Numbers of all Attendees to be Available with the Officers in Charge

Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak stated that representatives from each district and each cooperative institution should participate in the event. The names and phone numbers of all attendees should be available with the officers in charge. He also instructed that the route chart, attendee list, and checkpoint information should be shared. He added that a large number of people from across the state will be attending the event. Therefore, their convenience should be ensured, and no one should face any difficulties; everyone attending should leave with positive memories.

Help Desk and Control Room to be Set Up at the Venue

Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak gave further instructions, including setting up a help desk and a control room at the event venue. He stated that the help desk and control room should provide immediate assistance to those in need. Officials at the meeting reported that a control room has been established, and seven officers in charge have been appointed for each section.

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 11:44 am

English News / Special / Amit Shah's Jaipur Visit: Police on High Alert Ahead of July 17th Arrival
