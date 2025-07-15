Amit Shah's Jaipur Visit: Police on High Alert Ahead of July 17th Arrival

Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak stated that representatives from each district and each cooperative institution should participate in the event. The names and phone numbers of all attendees should be available with the officers in charge. He also instructed that the route chart, attendee list, and checkpoint information should be shared. He added that a large number of people from across the state will be attending the event. Therefore, their convenience should be ensured, and no one should face any difficulties; everyone attending should leave with positive memories.