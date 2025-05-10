Banks to Open in 7 Rajasthan Border Districts Despite India-Pakistan Tensions

The border districts where bank branches will be open include Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh. Rajan Gehlot, convenor of the United Forum of Bank Unions, stated that bank employees will work on their holidays, contributing to the national interest during this crisis. It is noteworthy that 10th May is the second Saturday, and 11th May is a Sunday where usually bank remain closed. Several major decisions have been taken in light of this emergency situation.
Jodhpur Airport Closed Until 14th May The Indian Air Force issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Friday evening, closing Jodhpur Airport until 14th May. A previous NOTAM, issued on 7th May, was valid until 9th May. Its validity expired on Friday. Now, no civilian flights will operate from Jodhpur Airport until 14th May. Security at the airport has been heightened.
Ban on Drones and Fireworks; Immediate Surrender of Drones Ordered Amidst the tense atmosphere, there is a concern about potential drone attacks from across the border. Consequently, the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate has banned the flying and use of drone cameras, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), and hot air balloons, along with the sale, purchase, and use of fireworks. Orders have been issued for the immediate surrender of drones to the nearest police station. The order cites concerns about potential attempts to disrupt public peace and internal security through the use of drone cameras.