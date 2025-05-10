Banks to Open in 7 Rajasthan Border Districts Despite India-Pakistan Tensions

The border districts where bank branches will be open include Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh. Rajan Gehlot, convenor of the United Forum of Bank Unions, stated that bank employees will work on their holidays, contributing to the national interest during this crisis. It is noteworthy that 10th May is the second Saturday, and 11th May is a Sunday where usually bank remain closed. Several major decisions have been taken in light of this emergency situation.

Jodhpur Airport Closed Until 14th May The Indian Air Force issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Friday evening, closing Jodhpur Airport until 14th May. A previous NOTAM, issued on 7th May, was valid until 9th May. Its validity expired on Friday. Now, no civilian flights will operate from Jodhpur Airport until 14th May. Security at the airport has been heightened.