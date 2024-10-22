scriptBanswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Banswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

Banswara News: In Banswara district, hundreds of consumers were taken for a ride by ration dealers who took their thumb impressions but did not provide them with rations. Three dealers have had their licenses suspended by the Rasad department.

BanswaraOct 22, 2024 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Banswara Ration Dealers Exploits Got Thumb impressions but did not Give Ration Consumers Upset
The scam was perpetrated by two Lamp officials and a private dealer. Action has been taken against them.

Government ration dealers involved in most cases of fraud

According to the Rasad department, some people had complained that many ration dealers in the district were taking thumb impressions from consumers on the POS machine but not providing them with rations. They would instead ask them to come later, and by the time they returned, the dealers would have already embezzled the wheat allocated to them. The department has found that government ration dealers are involved in most cases of fraud.

Licenses of three dealers suspended after investigation

The department has suspended the licenses of three dealers after an investigation. The licenses of Lamp dealers in Ambapura and Sajjangarh areas, as well as that of a private dealer, have been suspended. In the meantime, other dealers have been given the responsibility of distributing rations in these areas so that consumers do not face any difficulties during the festive season.

Investigation into fraud continues

Complaints were received about dealers taking thumb impressions but not providing rations. An investigation was conducted, and the licenses of three dealers were suspended. The investigation is ongoing to determine how many consumers were affected by these dealers.

News / Special / Banswara News: Ration Dealers' Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

Join our WhatsApp Channel

