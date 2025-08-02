2 August 2025,

Saturday

Bhajnalal Government to Launch AI Policy 2025: Benefits for Colleges, Startups, and Private Companies

An AI Centre of Excellence will be established in Rajasthan. This centre will collaborate with colleges, startups, and private companies to foster innovation.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

Rajasthan is poised to launch its AI Policy 2025, a move that aims to transform the state from being known primarily for its deserts and tourism into a hub for technology and digital innovation. The Rajasthan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025 aims to establish Rajasthan as India's leading digital hub.

Three Key Focus Areas


  1. Responsible and ethical use of AI.




  2. Skilling youth in AI and technology.




  3. Establishing a robust digital system across the state to benefit all of Rajasthan.

Establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence

Rajasthan will establish an AI Centre of Excellence (CoE-AI) to foster innovation in collaboration with colleges, startups, and private companies.

Rajasthan to Shine in Gaming, Animation, and VFX

The government has already launched the AVGC-XR policy, aiming to provide opportunities for youth and establish the state as a leader in animation, video games, and visual effects (VFX) creative sectors.

Innovation Studios to be Built with Crores in Budget

The government will invest crores of rupees in building four Atal Innovation Studios and accelerator centres to support youth in launching startups and working on new ideas.

Technology Integration in Agriculture

Technology will be integrated into agriculture. The state government has launched the Agriculture Accelerator Mission, enabling farmers to adopt new technologies for smart farming.

Rajasthan to Become a Data Hub for Digital India

Through the ‘Rajasthan Data Centre Policy 2025’, the state will encourage private companies to establish data centres, creating a world-class data ecosystem to meet future needs.

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 04:42 pm

English News / Special / Bhajnalal Government to Launch AI Policy 2025: Benefits for Colleges, Startups, and Private Companies
