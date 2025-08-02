Bhajnalal Government to Launch AI Policy 2025: Benefits for Colleges, Startups, and Private Companies

Rajasthan is poised to launch its AI Policy 2025, a move that aims to transform the state from being known primarily for its deserts and tourism into a hub for technology and digital innovation. The Rajasthan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025 aims to establish Rajasthan as India's leading digital hub.
Rajasthan will establish an AI Centre of Excellence (CoE-AI) to foster innovation in collaboration with colleges, startups, and private companies.
The government has already launched the AVGC-XR policy, aiming to provide opportunities for youth and establish the state as a leader in animation, video games, and visual effects (VFX) creative sectors.
The government will invest crores of rupees in building four Atal Innovation Studios and accelerator centres to support youth in launching startups and working on new ideas.
Technology will be integrated into agriculture. The state government has launched the Agriculture Accelerator Mission, enabling farmers to adopt new technologies for smart farming.
Through the ‘Rajasthan Data Centre Policy 2025’, the state will encourage private companies to establish data centres, creating a world-class data ecosystem to meet future needs.