Bhopal: Fifth Traffic Violation to Result in Driving Licence Cancellation

Those who violate traffic rules will now face the action of having their driving licenses (DL) revoked.

BhopalFeb 03, 2025 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Driving license

Driving license

In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, ignoring traffic rules could have serious consequences. The transport department is strengthening the Integrated Traffic Management System in Bhopal to enforce traffic regulations more effectively. This system will now include the revocation of driving licences (DLs) for repeated traffic violations.

Driving Licenses to be Revoked

This will be monitored by advanced cameras installed at 32 major intersections in the capital. While these cameras previously issued notices and fines for violations, now, after four notices, a driver’s DL will be revoked on the fifth offence. To facilitate this, the software of the Bhopal Smart City Company and Techno-cess Company will soon be integrated with the transport department’s server.

Starting with Bhopal-Registered Vehicles

Initially, this integrated system will be implemented for vehicles registered in Bhopal. Information about vehicles violating rules will be available on the transport department’s website. After identifying the driver, their license will be revoked. A similar system is currently being implemented in Indore and may be rolled out to other major cities in the future.

