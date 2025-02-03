Bhopal: Fifth Traffic Violation to Result in Driving Licence Cancellation

Driving Licenses to be Revoked This will be monitored by advanced cameras installed at 32 major intersections in the capital. While these cameras previously issued notices and fines for violations, now, after four notices, a driver’s DL will be revoked on the fifth offence. To facilitate this, the software of the Bhopal Smart City Company and Techno-cess Company will soon be integrated with the transport department’s server.

Starting with Bhopal-Registered Vehicles Initially, this integrated system will be implemented for vehicles registered in Bhopal. Information about vehicles violating rules will be available on the transport department’s website. After identifying the driver, their license will be revoked. A similar system is currently being implemented in Indore and may be rolled out to other major cities in the future.