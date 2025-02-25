Bhopal to boast India's best transport system: Multi-state travel within 12 hours

Connecting to a Larger Population ● The Bhopal-Indore Green Field Expressway will be 160 km long, reducing the travel distance by 40 km. ● The Vindhya Expressway, spanning 676 km, will connect Bhopal to Singrauli.
● Bhopal will be connected to the Narmada Pragati Path. The 906 km long Pragati Path will connect Bhopal to Rewa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone and beyond. ● The Bhopal Lucknow Economic Corridor will directly connect Bhopal to Kanpur, Varanasi, and Lucknow. It will boost mining, tourism, and goods transportation in Uttar Pradesh.
● The Jabalpur Greenfield Expressway is proposed to be 255 km long. Work on it will begin next year.
₹1000 Crore for Education Infrastructure Two educational institutions have announced investments of approximately ₹1000 crore in Bhopal. This means that new educational institutions will be seen in the city in the coming days. Skilled people will be trained here according to the demands of the job market.
Investment in IT Abid Farooqui, an investor from London associated with Friends of India, along with 45 associates, will invest ₹125 crore in Bhopal. They will open an IT delivery centre here. Bhopal’s and the state’s new proposed projects will be based on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). In this, the government will contribute 40% of the cost, and the rest will be borne by the private developer. Private investors will recover the amount in installments through tolls and other means. The private investor will be paid in installments over 15 to 20 years.