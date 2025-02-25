Bhopal to boast India's best transport system: Multi-state travel within 12 hours

Connecting to a Larger Population ● The Bhopal-Indore Green Field Expressway will be 160 km long, reducing the travel distance by 40 km. ● The Vindhya Expressway, spanning 676 km, will connect Bhopal to Singrauli.

● Bhopal will be connected to the Narmada Pragati Path. The 906 km long Pragati Path will connect Bhopal to Rewa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone and beyond. ● The Bhopal Lucknow Economic Corridor will directly connect Bhopal to Kanpur, Varanasi, and Lucknow. It will boost mining, tourism, and goods transportation in Uttar Pradesh.

● The Jabalpur Greenfield Expressway is proposed to be 255 km long. Work on it will begin next year. ₹1000 Crore for Education Infrastructure Two educational institutions have announced investments of approximately ₹1000 crore in Bhopal. This means that new educational institutions will be seen in the city in the coming days. Skilled people will be trained here according to the demands of the job market.