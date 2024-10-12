Bisalpur’s 2 crore liters of water disappears, leaving Jaipur thirsty

Despite receiving full supply from the Bisalpur system for the past 15 days, over 60% of the city is still facing a water crisis. Women in Jagatpura’s Ashish Vihar protested by gheraoing the pump house, exposing the false claims of engineers.

Wastage of Water through Air Valve On Friday, Patrika inspected the Bisalpur pipeline from Renwal to Balawala. In Manpur Teelawala village, near L&T Road, water was flowing from an air valve, which locals were using for drinking and bathing. Local residents claim that this water has been flowing for many years.