Bisalpur’s 2 crore liters of water disappears, leaving Jaipur thirsty

Bisalpur Project: In Manpur Teelawala village, near L&T Road, water was flowing from an air valve, which locals were using for drinking and bathing.

JaipurOct 12, 2024 / 06:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Bisalpur Project
The claims of engineers supplying water to Jaipur city from the Bisalpur system are being questioned. Although 53 crore liters of water reach Surajpura from Renwal Pumping Station, only 51 crore liters reach Balawala Pumping Station, leaving 2 crore liters of water unaccounted for, which remains a mystery.
Despite receiving full supply from the Bisalpur system for the past 15 days, over 60% of the city is still facing a water crisis. Women in Jagatpura’s Ashish Vihar protested by gheraoing the pump house, exposing the false claims of engineers.

Wastage of Water through Air Valve

On Friday, Patrika inspected the Bisalpur pipeline from Renwal to Balawala. In Manpur Teelawala village, near L&T Road, water was flowing from an air valve, which locals were using for drinking and bathing. Local residents claim that this water has been flowing for many years.
Renwal Pumping Station supplies around 2 crore liters less water to Balawala, which could be due to a flowmeter difference. The release of water through the air valve is a routine process.

  • Shubhanshu Dixit, Additional Chief Engineer, Jaipur

