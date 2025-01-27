BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

OP Choudhary Tweets Regarding this, Minister OP Choudhary tweeted on X, stating that the state BJP has nominated Jivardhan Chauhan, a grassroots worker who sold tea and has served the party for 29 years, as the Raigarh mayoral candidate. This story is reminiscent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s story of selling tea.

चाय बेचने वाले, 29 साल से पार्टी का कार्य कर रहे जमीनी कार्यकर्ता श्री जीवर्धन चौहान जी को प्रदेश भाजपा ने रायगढ़ महापौर प्रत्याशी बनाया।@narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @BJP4India @vishnudsai @KiranDeoBJP @NitinNabin @shivprakashbjp @BJP4CGState @BJYM pic.twitter.com/KOuA6ZTDzK — OP Choudhary (@OPChoudhary_Ind) January 26, 2025 Meet the BJP Candidate for Raigarh Municipal Corporation The BJP has declared Jivardhan Chauhan as its candidate for the post of Mayor, reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Open) category, in the Raigarh Municipal Corporation. Jivardhan Chauhan is a veteran BJP worker. A resident of Railway Colony Sonkar Para in Raigarh, Chauhan joined the BJP in 1996. He was made a ward president in 1998. After being included in the BJYM city executive in 2004, he was appointed city minister in the organisation in 2005, city vice-president in 2006, city general secretary in 2008, and city president of the organisation in 2011.

From 2023 to 2024, he also held other responsibilities, including that of state minister, SC Morcha, and district BJP executive committee member. With this move, the BJP’s top leadership has attempted to send a message that the party values grassroots workers and can elevate them to higher positions.