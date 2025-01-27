scriptBJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

Raigarh, Chhattisgarh: The BJP has announced its mayoral candidates for ten municipal corporations in Chhattisgarh ahead of the 2025 urban body elections.

RaigarhJan 27, 2025 / 12:00 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Nikay Chunav 2025: चाय बेचने वाले को BJP ने दिया मेयर का टिकट! PM मोदी की याद दिलाती है इनकी कहानी, देखें VIDEO
CG Nikay Chunav 2025: You may have heard many stories of how fortunes change in politics. You are surely aware of how Narendra Modi, a tea seller, rose to become Prime Minister.

Something similar will be seen in the Chhattisgarh urban body elections. In the municipal elections, the BJP has played a significant political move by declaring Jivardhan Chauhan as its candidate for the Raigarh mayor’s post. Jivardhan Chauhan was once a humble tea seller, but now he is in the race for the mayor’s position. There is much discussion about this BJP candidate.

OP Choudhary Tweets

Regarding this, Minister OP Choudhary tweeted on X, stating that the state BJP has nominated Jivardhan Chauhan, a grassroots worker who sold tea and has served the party for 29 years, as the Raigarh mayoral candidate. This story is reminiscent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s story of selling tea.

Meet the BJP Candidate for Raigarh Municipal Corporation

The BJP has declared Jivardhan Chauhan as its candidate for the post of Mayor, reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Open) category, in the Raigarh Municipal Corporation. Jivardhan Chauhan is a veteran BJP worker. A resident of Railway Colony Sonkar Para in Raigarh, Chauhan joined the BJP in 1996. He was made a ward president in 1998. After being included in the BJYM city executive in 2004, he was appointed city minister in the organisation in 2005, city vice-president in 2006, city general secretary in 2008, and city president of the organisation in 2011.
From 2023 to 2024, he also held other responsibilities, including that of state minister, SC Morcha, and district BJP executive committee member. With this move, the BJP’s top leadership has attempted to send a message that the party values grassroots workers and can elevate them to higher positions.

CM Sai Congratulates

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has congratulated all the candidates on their victory. He stated that our government has prioritised fulfilling all the promises guaranteed by Modi, leading to the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in all the municipalities of the country.

News / Special / BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

in 1 hour

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

in 2 hours

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

in 3 hours

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

in 2 hours

Latest Special

BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

Special

BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

in 4 hours

IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

Special

IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

2 days ago

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

Special

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

2 days ago

Two Districts in Rajasthan May Receive a Gift, Panchayat Samitis Could Increase from 21 to 30

Special

Two Districts in Rajasthan May Receive a Gift, Panchayat Samitis Could Increase from 21 to 30

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.