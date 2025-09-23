Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan’s Fate to be Decided Today

The case dates back to 1998, when Salman Khan was in Jodhpur for the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. On the night of 1-2 October 1998, he was accused of poaching two blackbucks near Kankani village in Jodhpur. The blackbuck is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, and Salman Khan was the primary accused in this incident.