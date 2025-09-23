Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan’s Fate to be Decided Today

Today, the Jodhpur High Court is hearing a crucial case related to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, concerning a 25-year-old blackbuck poaching case. The hearing involves Salman Khan's appeal and the state government's 'leave to appeal' petition, both being heard simultaneously.
Justice Sandeep Shah's court hearing is attracting nationwide attention, as today's decision could uphold Salman Khan's sentence, grant him relief, or further complicate his situation.
The case dates back to 1998, when Salman Khan was in Jodhpur for the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. On the night of 1-2 October 1998, he was accused of poaching two blackbucks near Kankani village in Jodhpur. The blackbuck is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, and Salman Khan was the primary accused in this incident.
Along with Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre, and Dushyant Singh were also present. Following the incident, a case was registered against Salman and others under the Wildlife Protection Act. This case was also sensitive for the Bishnoi community, who consider the blackbuck sacred.
After a lengthy legal battle, on 5 April 2018, the Jodhpur trial court found Salman Khan guilty, sentencing him to five years' imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000. However, due to a lack of evidence, the co-accused, including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre, and Dushyant Singh, were acquitted. After the sentencing, Salman was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail, but was granted bail on 7 April 2018. Subsequently, Salman challenged the lower court's decision in the High Court.
Today's hearing will address two petitions. First, Salman Khan's appeal, seeking the quashing of his five-year sentence. His lawyer claims the lower court's verdict is not based on facts and that Salman has been wrongly implicated.
Second, the Rajasthan government's 'leave to appeal' petition, challenging the acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre, and Dushyant Singh. The government argues that acquitting these co-accused was wrong and that action should be taken against them as well.