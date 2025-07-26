Bomb Threat to Jaipur CM's Office, Airport

Upon receiving this information, the airport administration immediately informed the police and security agencies, prompting swift action. ATS, bomb squad, and dog squad teams arrived at the airport and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Searches for explosives are underway at both locations. The CMO's premises have been evacuated as a precaution. The Ashok Nagar police station in-charge and other police officers are present at the scene. A thorough search of the office is being conducted by the dog squad. However, no explosives have been found so far.