Bomb Threat to Jaipur CM's Office, Airport

A bomb threat caused panic in Jaipur, the capital city, this morning. This time, the Chief Minister's office and Jaipur Airport were threatened with bombing. The perpetrators claimed the Chief Minister's office would be bombed within one or two hours. An email sent to the airport stated that the airport would be bombed first, followed by the Chief Minister's office within one or two hours.
Upon receiving this information, the airport administration immediately informed the police and security agencies, prompting swift action. ATS, bomb squad, and dog squad teams arrived at the airport and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Searches for explosives are underway at both locations. The CMO's premises have been evacuated as a precaution. The Ashok Nagar police station in-charge and other police officers are present at the scene. A thorough search of the office is being conducted by the dog squad. However, no explosives have been found so far.
Security has been tightened at Jaipur Airport. Thorough checks are being conducted at the airport terminal, parking, and cargo sections. Passengers and staff have been urged to remain vigilant.
This is the 16th bomb threat in Jaipur in 2025. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium alone received four threats in May. Previously, several schools, hospitals, hotels, metro stations, and courts in Jaipur have been targeted. While most threats have proven to be false, security agencies are forced into high alert each time, deploying all available resources. Investigations are underway from every angle to ensure no security lapse occurs. The cyber cell is tracking the email and attempting to identify the sender.
Jaipur Airport
ESIC Hospital
Holiday Inn Hotel
Raffles Hotel
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Jaipur Metro
The Mayo School
Jai Shree Pariwal School
The Palace School
Jaipur Session Court
Family Court (Jyoti Nagar)
Family Court (Parivaar)
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College
Maheshwari School, Vidhyadhar Nagar