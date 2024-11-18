script22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

The police were shocked to see both of them in suspicious circumstances when they reached the hotel room.

JaipurNov 18, 2024 / 11:12 am

Patrika Desk

love affair
Jaipur: A 22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempted suicide together in a hotel. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the hotel room and found them in suspicious circumstances. Both were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The incident occurred in Nayapura, Kota, and both are from Baran district. Police are investigating the matter.
The police said that they got the information from the hotel staff that a man and a woman were lying unconscious in the room. The room was not even locked. Both of them were hospitalised on Saturday night itself. The IDs of both of them were also found from the hotel. According to the IDs, the young man is 22 years old and the woman is his sister-in-law.
Currently, both of them are not in a condition to give a statement. Their family members have been informed. It is being told that both of them had gone missing from their village for some time and their family members had filed a missing report in the police station.

News / Special / 22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

National News

GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

Special

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

in 4 hours

Madhya Pradesh: New expressway to pass through 11 districts and 12 cities, spanning 1,200 km

National News

Madhya Pradesh: New expressway to pass through 11 districts and 12 cities, spanning 1,200 km

in 5 hours

UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

UP News

UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

1 day ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

2 days ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

2 days ago

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

राष्ट्रीय

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

2 days ago

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

राष्ट्रीय

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

2 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

अगले 48 घंटे में हो जाएगा साफ, क्या महाराष्ट्र में लाडकी बहन और झारखंड में मंईयां योजना पलट रही ‘गेम’?

राष्ट्रीय

अगले 48 घंटे में हो जाएगा साफ, क्या महाराष्ट्र में लाडकी बहन और झारखंड में मंईयां योजना पलट रही ‘गेम’?

in 2 hours

Maharashtra Elections: अघाड़ी पर भारी महायुति, ठाणे के किंग शिंदे व भाजपा ने की उद्धव की घेराबंदी

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: अघाड़ी पर भारी महायुति, ठाणे के किंग शिंदे व भाजपा ने की उद्धव की घेराबंदी

10 hours ago

फडणवीस के बाद बोले एकनाथ शिंदे, ‘मैं सीएम की रेस में नहीं’, बताया कहां से होगा अगला मुख्यमंत्री

राष्ट्रीय

फडणवीस के बाद बोले एकनाथ शिंदे, ‘मैं सीएम की रेस में नहीं’, बताया कहां से होगा अगला मुख्यमंत्री

11 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: ‘मैं भाषण दे रही थी, कुछ लोगों अभद्र इशारे किए और अल्लाह हू अकबर…’, चुनावी सभा में हुए हमले को लेकर नवनीत राणा ने सुनाई आपबीती

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: ‘मैं भाषण दे रही थी, कुछ लोगों अभद्र इशारे किए और अल्लाह हू अकबर…’, चुनावी सभा में हुए हमले को लेकर नवनीत राणा ने सुनाई आपबीती

11 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र में एक बार फिर बनेगी Mahayuti की सरकार, इस नेता ने किया दावा

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र में एक बार फिर बनेगी Mahayuti की सरकार, इस नेता ने किया दावा

13 hours ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

Special

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

in 4 hours

Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

Special

Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

2 days ago

Rajasthan: Tragic accident claims businessman’s entire family, bodies found in grim condition

Special

Rajasthan: Tragic accident claims businessman’s entire family, bodies found in grim condition

3 days ago

Public holiday: 4-day break, schools, banks, and offices closed—here’s why

Special

Public holiday: 4-day break, schools, banks, and offices closed—here’s why

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.