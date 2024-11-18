22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

The police said that they got the information from the hotel staff that a man and a woman were lying unconscious in the room. The room was not even locked. Both of them were hospitalised on Saturday night itself. The IDs of both of them were also found from the hotel. According to the IDs, the young man is 22 years old and the woman is his sister-in-law.

Currently, both of them are not in a condition to give a statement. Their family members have been informed. It is being told that both of them had gone missing from their village for some time and their family members had filed a missing report in the police station.