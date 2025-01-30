CBSE 10th-12th Exams: School Uniform Mandatory, Security Checks Announced

scriptCBSE 10th-12th Exams: School Uniform Mandatory, Security Checks Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
BhilwaraJan 30, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE Guidelines: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a list of items that students can and cannot carry to the examination centre during the class 10th and 12th board examinations commencing from February 15th.
The District Education Officer stated that students will be searched at the examination centre. The dress code will be school uniform for regular students and light clothing for private students.

Guidelines Issued

CBSE has issued guidelines for the examinees. Instructions emphasize paying special attention to the dress code and other resources.
-Dr. Rameshwar Jeengar, CBEO Suwana

10515 Promoted Lecturers to Receive Appointments Soon

10,515 lecturers of the state, promoted through DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) of the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 in the Education Department, will be posted to vacant positions through online counselling. The Directorate has begun preparations for posting the education officers selected for promotion from senior teacher to lecturer posts in the DPC held on November 20th of the previous month. The schedule for online counselling has been released. A revised schedule for online counselling has been released on the Shala Darpan portal regarding the counselling of selected personnel.
In this context, the directorate has issued orders for temporary in-situ work commencement for all promoted lecturers. These promoted lecturers will continue to work as before until the online counselling takes place. Director of Secondary Education, Ashish Modi, stated in the order that a provisional seniority list has been published for counselling on January 28th. In this series, evidence and objections regarding the provisional seniority list will be sought from 28th to 30th December. Objections will have to be sent by the selected personnel to the designated email ID according to the subject. Cases sent to other email IDs will not be considered.
Modi stated that on January 31st, the evidence and objections regarding the priority category will be determined, and the final seniority list and vacancies will be published. From February 6th to 11th, school selection and option locking will be done for the personnel mentioned in the seniority list. On February 12th, the result or report will be prepared and made available by NIC (National Informatics Centre) and Shala Darpan based on the options chosen by the candidates. On February 12th, appointment orders will be issued by the respective subject section based on the prepared result or report.

Number – Subject

2626 – Hindi

1563 – Biology

1344 – Political Science

1238 – English

775 – Chemistry

412 – Geography

305 – Physics

309 – Mathematics
288 – Sanskrit

210 – Economics

Number – Subject

55 – Urdu

45 – Sociology

19 – Rajasthani

09 – Punjabi

04 – Public Administration

03 – Sindhi
01 – Gujarati

01 – Philosophy

01 – Psychology

10515 – Total

