Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

The summer schedule will be implemented at the airport from 30 March. New routes to some cities may be launched.

JaipurMar 24, 2025 / 08:56 am

Jaipur Air Travel Cheaper Air Fare Reduced by 25-50 Percent
Good News: This is the most opportune time to plan a trip. After a long wait, travellers are finally getting relief from expensive airfares. With the festive season over, airfares have come down to earth. Fares from Jaipur to several cities including Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune have decreased. Air tickets are 25-50% cheaper compared to the Holi festival.

Up to Tenfold Increase in Airfares Due to Holi

In fact, from the last week of December to Holi, airfares skyrocketed. Due to New Year celebrations, Maha Kumbh, and Holi, airfares increased two to ten times. For instance, the Jaipur to Patna fare reached ₹17,000 during Holi, which is currently between ₹6,124 and ₹8,428.

Airfares Return to Normal Levels After a Long Time

Similarly, the airfare from Jaipur to Kanpur has decreased from ₹14,290 to ₹5,832, and the fare to Bhopal has dropped from ₹10,059 to ₹5,539. Similarly, fares from Jaipur to Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dehradun, and several other cities have also decreased by 25-50%. The current fare is now the same as the normal fare before the festive season. However, the significant point is that airfares have returned to normal levels after a considerable period.

Summer Schedule to be Implemented Soon

The summer schedule will be implemented at the airport from 30 March. New routes to some cities may be launched. Airport management and airline representatives are currently silent on this matter. The situation will be clear by Wednesday.

Reason Explained

An airline representative stated that fewer people travel during the examination season. Therefore, fares may increase again during the summer holidays when more people travel.

