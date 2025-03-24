Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

Up to Tenfold Increase in Airfares Due to Holi In fact, from the last week of December to Holi, airfares skyrocketed. Due to New Year celebrations, Maha Kumbh, and Holi, airfares increased two to ten times. For instance, the Jaipur to Patna fare reached ₹17,000 during Holi, which is currently between ₹6,124 and ₹8,428.

Airfares Return to Normal Levels After a Long Time Similarly, the airfare from Jaipur to Kanpur has decreased from ₹14,290 to ₹5,832, and the fare to Bhopal has dropped from ₹10,059 to ₹5,539. Similarly, fares from Jaipur to Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dehradun, and several other cities have also decreased by 25-50%. The current fare is now the same as the normal fare before the festive season. However, the significant point is that airfares have returned to normal levels after a considerable period.

Summer Schedule to be Implemented Soon The summer schedule will be implemented at the airport from 30 March. New routes to some cities may be launched. Airport management and airline representatives are currently silent on this matter. The situation will be clear by Wednesday.