Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

BJP and Congress councillors of the Nagar Parishad Board have alleged that they were sidelined in the ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign. The councillors claimed that the district collector is treating them as incompetent and disregarding their role. “We are not representatives of Pakistan, but of Barmer city,” they stated.

MP also made serious allegations MP Ummedaram Beniwal has also alleged financial irregularities in the tender given to a private firm. Councillors raised questions Councillors have raised concerns that a tender, which previously amounted to Rs 6-7 lakh, has suddenly increased to ₹30 lakh. They suspect a scam and are calling for an investigation. It is important to note that under the ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign, the city’s main squares and roads are being beautified through an MoU with the help of philanthropists. These philanthropists are displaying large banners bearing their names, which has sparked opposition from local representatives.