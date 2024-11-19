scriptCollector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP | Collector Tina Dabi&#39;s &#39;Navo Barmer&#39; campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Barmer’s Collector Tina Dabi has come under scrutiny for a campaign. Councilors have made serious allegations.

BarmerNov 19, 2024 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan’s Barmer Collector Tina Dabi is facing questions over the ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign. Councillors have raised serious allegations about the initiative. IAS officer Tina Dabi launched the ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign in the city, but councillors have claimed they are being sidelined in the city’s development. They asserted, “We are not representatives of Pakistan, but of Barmer city, and we are not being consulted on the city’s progress.”
BJP and Congress councillors of the Nagar Parishad Board have alleged that they were sidelined in the ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign. The councillors claimed that the district collector is treating them as incompetent and disregarding their role. “We are not representatives of Pakistan, but of Barmer city,” they stated.

MP also made serious allegations

MP Ummedaram Beniwal has also alleged financial irregularities in the tender given to a private firm.

Councillors raised questions

Councillors have raised concerns that a tender, which previously amounted to Rs 6-7 lakh, has suddenly increased to ₹30 lakh. They suspect a scam and are calling for an investigation. It is important to note that under the ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign, the city’s main squares and roads are being beautified through an MoU with the help of philanthropists. These philanthropists are displaying large banners bearing their names, which has sparked opposition from local representatives.

News / Special / Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

in 3 hours

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

in 5 hours

Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

National News

Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

in 4 hours

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

National News

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

in 3 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

11 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

12 hours ago

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

2 days ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

3 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

10 hours ago

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

राष्ट्रीय

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

10 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

11 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

11 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

12 hours ago

Latest Special

22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

Special

22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

19 hours ago

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

Special

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

21 hours ago

Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

Special

Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

3 days ago

Rajasthan: Tragic accident claims businessman’s entire family, bodies found in grim condition

Special

Rajasthan: Tragic accident claims businessman’s entire family, bodies found in grim condition

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.