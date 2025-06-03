scriptColour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches | Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways&#39; First AC coaches | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

Special

Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

Railways New Facility: Indian Railways introduces a new amenity. First AC coaches will now provide pet owners with blankets of a different colour for their animals.

JaipurJun 03, 2025 / 08:52 am

Patrika Desk

Vande Bharat AC train

Vande Bharat AC train

Indian Railways is introducing a new facility. First AC coaches will now provide blankets of a different colour for pets. Passengers travelling with pets in first AC coaches will be relieved to hear this news. They will no longer face any inconvenience or confusion regarding blankets. Indian Railways has decided to soon provide blankets of different colours for humans and pets to avoid any doubt about their use.

Passenger Concerns

According to railway officials, passengers travelling in first AC coaches had long complained that passengers and pets were given the same blankets. There was often doubt whether the blanket given to a passenger had been previously used by an animal. Some passengers were hesitant to use the blankets.

Differently Coloured Blankets for Pets

Keeping this problem in mind, the railways has now decided to provide blankets of a special colour for pets. This will provide mental satisfaction to passengers and will also increase transparency and reliability in railway services. It is being reported that this new system will be implemented soon and will be made mandatory in all first AC coaches.

Handwash Facility Now in Sleeper Coaches

Following the example of AC coaches, the railways has also instructed that handwash facilities be provided in the toilets of sleeper coaches soon. The implementation of this will provide great relief to passengers in terms of hygiene.

News / Special / Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

National News

June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

in 4 hours

RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

Cricket News

RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

in 4 hours

Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

Special

Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

in 4 hours

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

TV News

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

in 4 hours

Latest Special

BJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight

Jhalawar

BJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight

17 hours ago

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

20 hours ago

Rajasthan: 10.4 Million to Receive Free Smart Meters

Special

Rajasthan: 10.4 Million to Receive Free Smart Meters

2 days ago

Rajasthan Rain Alert: Showers Likely in 8 Districts Today

Jaipur

Rajasthan Rain Alert: Showers Likely in 8 Districts Today

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.