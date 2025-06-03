Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

Passenger Concerns According to railway officials, passengers travelling in first AC coaches had long complained that passengers and pets were given the same blankets. There was often doubt whether the blanket given to a passenger had been previously used by an animal. Some passengers were hesitant to use the blankets.

Differently Coloured Blankets for Pets Keeping this problem in mind, the railways has now decided to provide blankets of a special colour for pets. This will provide mental satisfaction to passengers and will also increase transparency and reliability in railway services. It is being reported that this new system will be implemented soon and will be made mandatory in all first AC coaches.