PAK’s failed attack on Rajasthan’s Phalodi, Jodhpur on alert mode, be ready to evacuate the village

Four-Hour Blackout in JodhpurJodhpur is currently on high alert. This is evident from the four-hour blackout imposed on the city on Wednesday night. Following instructions from the Union Home Ministry, mock drills and blackouts were conducted in various parts of the country, including Jodhpur. The blackout in Jodhpur lasted from 10:00 PM to 10:15 PM on Wednesday.
Believe only official government sources (loudspeakers, radio, WhatsApp groups, Panchayat announcements).
Immediately report rumour-mongers to the police. Keep Emergency Supplies Ready
Keep identification documents, essential papers, medicines, and other necessary items ready in a bag.
Know the location of the nearest safe community building (school/Panchayat building).
Go to the innermost room of your house, away from windows.
Close doors and windows, keep gas cylinders closed.
Take shelter against a strong table/bed or wall.
Create temporary protection using an earthen pot or water tank.
Cover all lights; no light should be visible outside.
Avoid unnecessary movement. Cooperate with police patrols. Special Instructions for Border Villages
Follow the instructions of the BSF/police. Be prepared to evacuate the village.
Keep vehicle fuel tanks full, keep tractors and livestock ready.
Prioritise the elderly, children, and disabled.
Village workers, Sarpanchs, and school principals should form a disaster committee.
Identify safe buildings, gather essential facilities. Report Suspicious Activities
Immediately report any unknown person, suspicious object, drone, etc. to the police or army.