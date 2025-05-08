scriptPAK’s failed attack on Rajasthan’s Phalodi, Jodhpur on alert mode, be ready to evacuate the village | Complete blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents | Latest News | Patrika News
PAK’s failed attack on Rajasthan’s Phalodi, Jodhpur on alert mode, be ready to evacuate the village

Following ‘Operation Sindoor’ Pakistan attempted to target three military bases in Rajasthan last night, prompting the Jodhpur district administration to issue special instructions.

JodhpurMay 08, 2025 / 09:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Alert in Jodhpur
After the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan’s panic is clearly visible. On Wednesday night, Pakistan tried to target military bases in at least 15 cities from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan with missiles and drones, which was completely foiled by India’s air defense system and in retaliation, Lahore’s air defense system was destroyed. Pakistan’s targets were also Rajasthan’s Nal, Phalodi and Uttarlai.

Four-Hour Blackout in Jodhpur

Jodhpur is currently on high alert. This is evident from the four-hour blackout imposed on the city on Wednesday night. Following instructions from the Union Home Ministry, mock drills and blackouts were conducted in various parts of the country, including Jodhpur. The blackout in Jodhpur lasted from 10:00 PM to 10:15 PM on Wednesday.
However, around 11 PM, Collector Gaurav Agrawal issued instructions for a blackout from 12:00 AM to 4:00 AM. Government and private schools and Anganwadi centres were declared closed until further notice. The Jodhpur district administration remains on high alert, with meetings ongoing throughout the day. Another blackout is planned for tonight, although the timing has not yet been announced. The Jodhpur district administration has also issued new instructions.
Beware of Rumours
Believe only official government sources (loudspeakers, radio, WhatsApp groups, Panchayat announcements).
Immediately report rumour-mongers to the police.

Keep Emergency Supplies Ready
Keep identification documents, essential papers, medicines, and other necessary items ready in a bag.
Know the location of the nearest safe community building (school/Panchayat building).
In Case of an Air Raid or Siren
Go to the innermost room of your house, away from windows.
Close doors and windows, keep gas cylinders closed.
Take shelter against a strong table/bed or wall.
Create temporary protection using an earthen pot or water tank.
Night Blackout
Cover all lights; no light should be visible outside.
Avoid unnecessary movement. Cooperate with police patrols.

Special Instructions for Border Villages
Follow the instructions of the BSF/police. Be prepared to evacuate the village.
Keep vehicle fuel tanks full, keep tractors and livestock ready.
Prioritise the elderly, children, and disabled.
Village-Level Disaster Management
Village workers, Sarpanchs, and school principals should form a disaster committee.
Identify safe buildings, gather essential facilities.

Report Suspicious Activities
Immediately report any unknown person, suspicious object, drone, etc. to the police or army.

