Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

Bharatpur Range IG has been running Operation Anti-Virus against cyber thugs since March 1, under which 900 cyber thugs have been arrested so far, and 123 minors have been detained for cheating. These cyber thugs have spread their tentacles in 28 states across the country. In the last 8 months, the cyber thugs of the Deeg area have cheated around 6514 people of crores of rupees. 5572 cases have been registered against these thugs in different states. The Bharatpur Range IG office has sent emails and information through the cyber helpline portal to the police of the concerned states, but despite this, the police of other states are not taking any action.

Many families in the villages have been affected by cyber fraud. People Cheated from UP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan In the last 8 months, the cyber thugs of the Deeg area have cheated the maximum number of people from Uttar Pradesh. Despite the UP Police being feared by gangsters, the cyber thugs are not afraid of them.

The UP Police is also not taking any action against these cyber thugs. The cyber thugs of the Deeg area are cheating people from Delhi. Despite being the most efficient, the Delhi Police is failing to take action against these cyber thugs.

The victims of cyber fraud include people from the top 10 states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal, and Gujarat. Madhya Pradesh ranks 11th and Chhattisgarh 12th. The information about the arrested cyber thugs has been sent to the police of the concerned states through the portal and email. The police of the affected states will take legal action. – Rahul Prakash, IG, Bharatpur Range, Rajasthan