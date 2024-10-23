scriptCyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network | Cyber Fraud: Patrika&#39;s in | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

Cyber Fraud: Many big revelations have come to the fore in the investigation by the Patrika team.

JaipurOct 23, 2024 / 12:12 pm

Patrika Desk

The cyber thugs in the Deeg area are getting encouragement from the police of other states. The Patrika team’s investigation has revealed that these cyber thugs are cheating people from many states across the country. The Mevat and Bharatpur Range IG Police are arresting these thugs, but the police of the states where the victims belong are not taking any action. Despite being arrested, the police of those states are not coming to take them away.
Bharatpur Range IG has been running Operation Anti-Virus against cyber thugs since March 1, under which 900 cyber thugs have been arrested so far, and 123 minors have been detained for cheating.

These cyber thugs have spread their tentacles in 28 states across the country. In the last 8 months, the cyber thugs of the Deeg area have cheated around 6514 people of crores of rupees. 5572 cases have been registered against these thugs in different states. The Bharatpur Range IG office has sent emails and information through the cyber helpline portal to the police of the concerned states, but despite this, the police of other states are not taking any action.
Many families in the villages have been affected by cyber fraud.

People Cheated from UP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

In the last 8 months, the cyber thugs of the Deeg area have cheated the maximum number of people from Uttar Pradesh. Despite the UP Police being feared by gangsters, the cyber thugs are not afraid of them.
The UP Police is also not taking any action against these cyber thugs. The cyber thugs of the Deeg area are cheating people from Delhi. Despite being the most efficient, the Delhi Police is failing to take action against these cyber thugs.
The victims of cyber fraud include people from the top 10 states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal, and Gujarat. Madhya Pradesh ranks 11th and Chhattisgarh 12th.

The information about the arrested cyber thugs has been sent to the police of the concerned states through the portal and email. The police of the affected states will take legal action. – Rahul Prakash, IG, Bharatpur Range, Rajasthan

News / Special / Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

Political

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

in 2 hours

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

National News

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

in 4 hours

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

Special

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

in 4 hours

After Team India, this young batsman is now out of the Ranji Trophy

Cricket News

After Team India, this young batsman is now out of the Ranji Trophy

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

Special

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

in 4 hours

Banswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

Special

Banswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

17 hours ago

Jodhpur News: Senior leader Mohan Meghwal, who was associated with BJP since its establishment, passes away

Special

Jodhpur News: Senior leader Mohan Meghwal, who was associated with BJP since its establishment, passes away

18 hours ago

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

Health

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.