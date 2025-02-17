Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

Data Leaks Through Multiple Avenues Data breaches are occurring at multiple levels. If you have accessed your ID on another computer or mobile device or logged into a website using Google Mail, there is a risk of data leakage.

Possible Countermeasures Immediately report the cyber fraud by calling 1930.

Immediately file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal.

This portal requires information to be filled in various categories, including financial fraud, women-child-related fraud, and others.

File a report at the local cyber crime police station. Case 1: An individual receives a CBI email tracing Google history that claims excessive pornography consumption. A PDF attachment with a warrant is included, bearing a stamp resembling that of a government office. The individual is instructed to appear at an office in Delhi. An individual receives a CBI email tracing Google history that claims excessive pornography consumption. A PDF attachment with a warrant is included, bearing a stamp resembling that of a government office. The individual is instructed to appear at an office in Delhi.

Case 2: A shopkeeper receives a phone call from someone claiming to be an intelligence inspector. The caller states that the mobile history reveals consistent pornography viewing, threatening legal consequences and demanding an appearance in a Delhi court.

Expert View Cybercriminals send numerous phishing emails simultaneously. Two or three out of a hundred people fall prey. They mostly target older people who lack technological knowledge. When a cyber fraud trend is exposed, they change their tactics every six months to a year.