DA hike 2025: Rajasthan government employees to get this much increase!

The increased amount this time may be credited to the employees’ GPF accounts, while pensioners may receive the cash benefit directly. This increase will benefit approximately six and a half lakh serving employees and over 3.9 lakh pensioners. This increase will impose an additional burden of approximately ₹820 crore per month on the state government.

Allowance to reach 55 percent After this increase, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will increase from 53 percent to 55 percent, effective January 1st. This increase is in accordance with the approved formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.