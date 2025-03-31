scriptDA hike 2025: Rajasthan government employees to get this much increase! | DA hike 2025: Rajasthan government employees to get this much increase! | Latest News | Patrika News
DA Hike in Rajasthan: Following the central government’s increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, 10.40 lakh employees and pensioners in Rajasthan are set to receive good news.

Jaipur: Following the announcement of a two percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective January 1st, preparations are underway in the state to implement this benefit for employees and pensioners. However, the cash benefit of this increase may not be reflected in this month’s salaries.
The increased amount this time may be credited to the employees’ GPF accounts, while pensioners may receive the cash benefit directly. This increase will benefit approximately six and a half lakh serving employees and over 3.9 lakh pensioners. This increase will impose an additional burden of approximately ₹820 crore per month on the state government.

Allowance to reach 55 percent

After this increase, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will increase from 53 percent to 55 percent, effective January 1st. This increase is in accordance with the approved formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

