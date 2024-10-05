scriptDRDO achieves major success, now enemies won’t be able to spot our tanks, cannons, and weapons, know how | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

DRDO achieves major success, now enemies won’t be able to spot our tanks, cannons, and weapons, know how

Jodhpur DRDO: The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDO) in Jodhpur has developed camouflage technology, which was successfully tested on a T-90 tank in Jaisalmer.

JodhpurOct 05, 2024 / 12:35 pm

Patrika Desk

T-90 Tank
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Jodhpur has developed camouflage technology for the Army’s weapons and vehicles. This technology includes special paint and stickers. By applying coatings and stickers to large weapons like artillery guns, tanks, and missile systems, they will blend into the environment and become invisible. Enemy satellites, drones, and aircraft cameras will not be able to detect them. Instead, they will appear as decoy objects.
The Defence Laboratory conducted a successful test of this technology on a T-90 tank at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer. A special algorithm-based coating and sticker were applied to the T-90 tank. This camouflage technology deceived high-resolution cameras and thermal and infrared sensors, making the tank appear as something else rather than a tank.

5 types of stickers prepared

The Defence Laboratory has prepared five military color shade multi-spectral camouflage stickers with the help of a special algorithm. These stickers come in shades of sand, foliage, brown, white, and other colors. These stickers are extremely effective in reducing the detection range of NIR and TIR sensors when applied to tanks or other Army equipment.

Will aid in military operations

It is worth noting that enemy countries use satellites, aerial vehicles, and ground-based high-altitude cameras to detect the number and type of military weapons and gather accurate information about the opponent’s capabilities and situation. Satellite-mounted thermal and infrared cameras detect the signature of various objects. This technology will aid in military operations.

News / Special / DRDO achieves major success, now enemies won’t be able to spot our tanks, cannons, and weapons, know how

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

National News

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

in 4 hours

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

world

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

in 4 hours

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

world

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

in 4 hours

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

National News

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan: Big Good News for Government Employees, Previous Gehlot Government’s Decision Reversed

Special

Rajasthan: Big Good News for Government Employees, Previous Gehlot Government’s Decision Reversed

in 5 hours

Rajasthan News: Tribal Conversion is a big threat, beware of hidden snakes – Dhankhar

Special

Rajasthan News: Tribal Conversion is a big threat, beware of hidden snakes – Dhankhar

1 week ago

New Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble

Special

New Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble

1 week ago

Good News: Jodhpur witnessed the power of Sukhoi-30, Armenia is moving forward to upgrade its fighter jets

Special

Good News: Jodhpur witnessed the power of Sukhoi-30, Armenia is moving forward to upgrade its fighter jets

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.