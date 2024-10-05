DRDO achieves major success, now enemies won’t be able to spot our tanks, cannons, and weapons, know how

The Defence Laboratory conducted a successful test of this technology on a T-90 tank at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer. A special algorithm-based coating and sticker were applied to the T-90 tank. This camouflage technology deceived high-resolution cameras and thermal and infrared sensors, making the tank appear as something else rather than a tank.

5 types of stickers prepared The Defence Laboratory has prepared five military color shade multi-spectral camouflage stickers with the help of a special algorithm. These stickers come in shades of sand, foliage, brown, white, and other colors. These stickers are extremely effective in reducing the detection range of NIR and TIR sensors when applied to tanks or other Army equipment.