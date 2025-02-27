scriptRajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari , while responding to the budget debate on Thursday, stated that all sections of society have welcomed the budget.

JaipurFeb 27, 2025 / 09:49 pm

Patrika Desk

diya kumari
Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari while responding to the budget debate on Thursday, stated that all sections of society welcomed the budget. She added that the government is moving forward based on the concept of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.
Diya Kumari mentioned that during the Congress regime, social security pensions remained overdue for up to three months. However, the current government has cleared the pension payments up to January.

Diya Kumari further stated that the government has provided jobs to 59,000 individuals so far, and the recruitment process for 1.73 lakh positions is underway.
Diya Kumari highlighted the government’s commitment to youth, women, and farmers. She announced that the Ramjal Setu project has commenced. She also claimed that 58% of the government’s promises made to the public were fulfilled within the first year and that all commitments will be met. Several announcements were also made during her address.

Key Announcements

  • ₹35 crore will be spent on creating local paintings at major tourist destinations in the state.
  • 55 quick response vehicles will be provided for disaster relief.
  • Fire engines will be provided to new urban bodies, including Bikaner and Banswara, at a cost of ₹1050 crore.
  • An industrial park will be built in Shahpura, and a wood park in Lalsot.
  • Separate toilets will be constructed for the differently-abled.
  • 5000 Anganwadi buildings will be repaired next year.
  • 3236 small dams will be transferred from the panchayat to the water resources department. Over ₹240 crore will be spent on irrigation projects.
  • ₹1870 crore will be spent on road repairs and upgrades.
  • Establishment of a hockey academy in Jaitaran-Byawar.
  • Construction of a multi-stadium in Ajmer.
  • A playground in Machda (Vidhyadhar Nagar), Jaipur.
  • Construction of sports stadiums in Aunsia (Jodhpur), Marwar Junction (Pali), Pratapnagar (Jaipur), and Didwana.

Read the Announcements Here

News / Special / Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

Special

Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

in 4 hours

Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

National News

Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

in 4 hours

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

Crime

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

in 4 hours

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ladli Behna’s wait is over! Date for eighth instalment revealed

National News

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ladli Behna’s wait is over! Date for eighth instalment revealed

in 5 hours

Latest Special

New rail line to connect MP and Maharashtra, linking 13 villages

Special

New rail line to connect MP and Maharashtra, linking 13 villages

2 hours ago

Alwar: Planetarium Planned on Kolkata’s Model, Rs 10 Crore to Be Spent

Special

Alwar: Planetarium Planned on Kolkata’s Model, Rs 10 Crore to Be Spent

6 hours ago

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

Special

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

8 hours ago

Jodhpur AIIMS: Nursing student ragged, action against 3 seniors

Special

Jodhpur AIIMS: Nursing student ragged, action against 3 seniors

9 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.