Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

Diya Kumari mentioned that during the Congress regime, social security pensions remained overdue for up to three months. However, the current government has cleared the pension payments up to January. Diya Kumari further stated that the government has provided jobs to 59,000 individuals so far, and the recruitment process for 1.73 lakh positions is underway.
Diya Kumari highlighted the government’s commitment to youth, women, and farmers. She announced that the Ramjal Setu project has commenced. She also claimed that 58% of the government’s promises made to the public were fulfilled within the first year and that all commitments will be met. Several announcements were also made during her address.
Key Announcements
- ₹35 crore will be spent on creating local paintings at major tourist destinations in the state.
- 55 quick response vehicles will be provided for disaster relief.
- Fire engines will be provided to new urban bodies, including Bikaner and Banswara, at a cost of ₹1050 crore.
- An industrial park will be built in Shahpura, and a wood park in Lalsot.
- Separate toilets will be constructed for the differently-abled.
- 5000 Anganwadi buildings will be repaired next year.
- 3236 small dams will be transferred from the panchayat to the water resources department. Over ₹240 crore will be spent on irrigation projects.
- ₹1870 crore will be spent on road repairs and upgrades.
- Establishment of a hockey academy in Jaitaran-Byawar.
- Construction of a multi-stadium in Ajmer.
- A playground in Machda (Vidhyadhar Nagar), Jaipur.
- Construction of sports stadiums in Aunsia (Jodhpur), Marwar Junction (Pali), Pratapnagar (Jaipur), and Didwana.
Read the Announcements Here