Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

Diya Kumari mentioned that during the Congress regime, social security pensions remained overdue for up to three months. However, the current government has cleared the pension payments up to January. Diya Kumari further stated that the government has provided jobs to 59,000 individuals so far, and the recruitment process for 1.73 lakh positions is underway.

Diya Kumari highlighted the government’s commitment to youth, women, and farmers. She announced that the Ramjal Setu project has commenced. She also claimed that 58% of the government’s promises made to the public were fulfilled within the first year and that all commitments will be met. Several announcements were also made during her address.