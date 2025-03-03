Destination Wedding: Kumar Vishwas’s daughter Agrata marries in Udaipur

The wedding festivities, including the haldi and mehendi ceremonies, took place over three days at the Leela Palace Hotel. The entire hotel was booked for the wedding celebrations. Approximately 200 guests were invited, including several celebrities. On Friday, Sagar Bhatia performed; Sonu Nigam performed on Saturday; and Bollywood singer Kailash Kher performed on Sunday.

About Agrata and Pavitr Agrata, Kumar Vishwas’s daughter, studied at DPS Ghaziabad. She holds a management degree from a business school in the UK and a Master of Arts in Fashion Marketing from Nottingham Trent University. Agrata is a director at a marketing agency called Digital Khidki. Pavitr comes from a business family. Their engagement took place in April 2024.

On Saturday night, at the grand dinner party, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam performed. Kumar Vishwas, his wife Manju Sharma, daughter Agrata, and Pavitr, along with other family members, danced to his songs. Sonu Nigam won everyone’s hearts by singing songs like “Tu De De Mera Saath…”, “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin…”, “Just Chill Chill…”, “Tumko Paya Hai To Jaise Khoya Hun…”, and “Tujhko Hi Dulhan Banaunga…”. Agrata and Pavitr danced together to the song “Tum Hi Tum Ho Jo Raahon Mein Tum Ho Nigaahon Mein…”.