Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

Foreigners also take a dip in the Maha Kumbh Regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela, Shastri described it as a remarkable confluence of Indian Sanātana culture. He expressed pride in the event’s occurrence after 144 years, emphasising its symbolism of social unity, harmony, and togetherness. He noted the magnificence of Sanātana Dharma, citing the example of Steve Jobs’ wife participating in the ritual bath as Kamala. He also mentioned the participation of French and American individuals in the holy dip.

Live life in reality, not reels Commenting on the ‘reel’ phenomenon at the Maha Kumbh, Shastri expressed concern that the event is deviating from its original purpose – the promotion of Sanātana and Indian culture. While many sadhus and sanyasis attend, the focus on reels is primarily on young women. He suggested that the Maha Kumbh should be a subject of research, considering the management of 40 crore attendees, the origins and destinations of the sadhus and saints, and the significance of the Sangam.