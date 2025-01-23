scriptMaha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement | Latest News | Patrika News
Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said the Maha Kumbh is losing focus and straying from its purpose, which is to promote Sanātana Dharma and Indian culture.

JodhpurJan 23, 2025 / 09:12 am

Patrika Desk

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

पत्रिका फोटो

Bageshwar Dham Baba stated that to counter and expel anti-religious forces involved in religious conversions, ‘Hanuman Chalisa Bageshwar Mandals’ will be established in neighbourhoods across the country.

During a short visit to Jodhpur, Rajasthan Shastri mentioned the organisation of an ‘Adivasi Janjagaran Mahasammelan’ on 19 January, which saw the participation of 22 buses from Rajasthan. Approximately 1200 families attended the convention to participate in the awakening movement. He highlighted that currently, tribal communities are the easiest target, as their connection to nature prioritises water, forest, and life above all else.

Foreigners also take a dip in the Maha Kumbh

Regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela, Shastri described it as a remarkable confluence of Indian Sanātana culture. He expressed pride in the event’s occurrence after 144 years, emphasising its symbolism of social unity, harmony, and togetherness. He noted the magnificence of Sanātana Dharma, citing the example of Steve Jobs’ wife participating in the ritual bath as Kamala. He also mentioned the participation of French and American individuals in the holy dip.

Live life in reality, not reels

Commenting on the ‘reel’ phenomenon at the Maha Kumbh, Shastri expressed concern that the event is deviating from its original purpose – the promotion of Sanātana and Indian culture. While many sadhus and sanyasis attend, the focus on reels is primarily on young women. He suggested that the Maha Kumbh should be a subject of research, considering the management of 40 crore attendees, the origins and destinations of the sadhus and saints, and the significance of the Sangam.

