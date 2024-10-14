Digital: Decorative lights will shine with Aarti and music as soon as the remote button is pressed

The cities Indira Bazaar, Sanjay Bazaar, and other markets are witnessing a high sale of digital and waterproof decorative lights, along with fancy lights. Digital lights have scanners that can be scanned using a mobile phone to set any Aarti or music, and the lights will shine accordingly. These lights can also be controlled remotely.

Electric Firecracker Lights also

Electric firecracker lights have also arrived on the market, which can be plugged in and operated using a remote control, producing the sound of firecrackers. There is a high demand for waterproof lights, especially for outdoor use, to prevent damage from rain or water. Additionally, water-filled diyas and fancy lights, such as waterfall lights, diya garlands, and multi-color garlands, are also in high demand.

Consumption across the state

The consumption of LED lights from Indira Bazaar and Sanjay Bazaar is not limited to Jaipur but is happening across the state. Traders are receiving online orders, and customers from across the state are visiting shops in the city. Traders are working from morning till 2 am to meet the demand.

Facts File

– Rs 200 crore business of decorative lights in Jaipur

– More than Rs 1,000 crore business of decorative lights in Rajasthan

– Smart lights priced between Rs 150 and Rs 1,500

– Fancy lights priced between Rs 25 and Rs 400