scriptDigital: Decorative lights will shine with Aarti and music as soon as the remote button is pressed | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Digital: Decorative lights will shine with Aarti and music as soon as the remote button is pressed

Homes will shine with waterproof lights on Diwali

JaipurOct 14, 2024 / 01:03 pm

Patrika Desk

This Diwali, homes, and courtyards will be decorated with smart digital decorative lighting. As soon as the remote button is pressed, these decorative lights will shine with the tunes of Aarti and music. Additionally, waterproof lights will also illuminate homes. There will be 36 types of designs available in digital and waterproof lights. According to traders, the business of decorative lights on Diwali in Jaipur is worth around Rs 200 crore.
The cities Indira Bazaar, Sanjay Bazaar, and other markets are witnessing a high sale of digital and waterproof decorative lights, along with fancy lights. Digital lights have scanners that can be scanned using a mobile phone to set any Aarti or music, and the lights will shine accordingly. These lights can also be controlled remotely.

Electric Firecracker Lights also


Electric firecracker lights have also arrived on the market, which can be plugged in and operated using a remote control, producing the sound of firecrackers. There is a high demand for waterproof lights, especially for outdoor use, to prevent damage from rain or water. Additionally, water-filled diyas and fancy lights, such as waterfall lights, diya garlands, and multi-color garlands, are also in high demand.

Consumption across the state


The consumption of LED lights from Indira Bazaar and Sanjay Bazaar is not limited to Jaipur but is happening across the state. Traders are receiving online orders, and customers from across the state are visiting shops in the city. Traders are working from morning till 2 am to meet the demand.
Facts File
– Rs 200 crore business of decorative lights in Jaipur
– More than Rs 1,000 crore business of decorative lights in Rajasthan
– Smart lights priced between Rs 150 and Rs 1,500
– Fancy lights priced between Rs 25 and Rs 400

Waterproof lights are in high demand


This time, smart and waterproof lights are in high demand. Digital lights are also being preferred, which have scanners that can be scanned using a mobile phone to set any Aarti or music. The business of decorative lights in Jaipur is worth around Rs 200 crore.
– Manish Gulati (Kaku), President, Jaipur Electric Trade Association

News / Special / Digital: Decorative lights will shine with Aarti and music as soon as the remote button is pressed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

National News

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

in 3 hours

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

National News

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

in 3 hours

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

in 3 hours

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

National News

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

in 3 hours

Latest Special

IIFA-2025: Film Stars from Around the World to Gather in Jaipur, Government Prepares for Management

Special

IIFA-2025: Film Stars from Around the World to Gather in Jaipur, Government Prepares for Management

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

Special

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

in 3 hours

Do not rely on AI chatbots for drug information

Special

Do not rely on AI chatbots for drug information

13 hours ago

Murder: Fled to Punjab After Shooting, Caught on Return

News Bulletin

Murder: Fled to Punjab After Shooting, Caught on Return

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.