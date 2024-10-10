scriptRetired Bhilwara Engineer Accused of Disproportionate Assets by ACB | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Retired Bhilwara Engineer Accused of Disproportionate Assets by ACB

Chittorgarh News: Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh of ACB Chittorgarh has filed a case of disproportionate assets.

ChittorgarhOct 10, 2024 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

case registered against retired executive engineer
The then Executive Engineer of Nagar Vikas Niyasan Bhilwara, now retired, has been accused of disproportionate assets by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Chittorgarh.

The then Superintendent of Police, Vikram Singh, filed the case. The accused, Rameshwar Prasad Sharma, was the then Executive Engineer of Nagar Vikas Niyasan Bhilwara, Satish Kumar Sharda was the Executive Engineer, and Brahmalal Sharma was the Assistant Engineer.

Accusation of Bribe

They misused their positions and, in connivance with each other, obtained undue benefits. The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Rahul Dad, who had given a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to the accused.
During the trap, it was found that Satish Kumar Sharda had invested in 25 FDs in various banks, Khushal Securities, and had a PPF account in the post office, four fixed deposits, an SBI account, a life insurance policy, and an HDFC insurance policy. He also had a car and six plots of land in his wife Jyotsna Sharda’s name, worth more than Rs 3 crore, which is more than 200% of his known income.

News / Special / Retired Bhilwara Engineer Accused of Disproportionate Assets by ACB

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

in 2 hours

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

in 2 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

in 3 hours

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

Bollywood

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

in 3 hours

Latest Special

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

Special

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

in 3 hours

45 Days On: Municipality Stuck in Tender Delays Amid City Water Crisis

News Bulletin

45 Days On: Municipality Stuck in Tender Delays Amid City Water Crisis

35 minutes ago

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Special

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

22 hours ago

Sugar Mills, Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

Special

Sugar Mills, Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.