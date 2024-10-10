Retired Bhilwara Engineer Accused of Disproportionate Assets by ACB

Accusation of Bribe They misused their positions and, in connivance with each other, obtained undue benefits. The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Rahul Dad, who had given a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to the accused.

During the trap, it was found that Satish Kumar Sharda had invested in 25 FDs in various banks, Khushal Securities, and had a PPF account in the post office, four fixed deposits, an SBI account, a life insurance policy, and an HDFC insurance policy. He also had a car and six plots of land in his wife Jyotsna Sharda’s name, worth more than Rs 3 crore, which is more than 200% of his known income.