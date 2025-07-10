Earthquake Tremors Shake Alwar District, Rajasthan

Mild tremors were felt in several districts of Rajasthan on Thursday morning. The earth shook in and around Khairthal, Behror, and Kishangarhbas in Alwar district, causing panic among the residents. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Jhajjar, Haryana, approximately 10 kilometres below the surface.
The tremors were felt around 9:07 AM in the Khairthal area of Alwar district. Locals reported that the tremors lasted for about 5 to 10 seconds, causing many people to rush out of their homes. Similarly, around 9:04 AM, the earth was felt shaking in Behror and its surrounding areas, with people sharing their experiences on social media.
In Kishangarhbas town, devotees participating in a Panchakundee Yagna (five-pit sacrificial fire) for Guru Purnima at the Gayatri Temple felt the tremors. Dhirubhai, Prakash Chand Sanwariya, Vinod Kumar, and Girish Arora reported that the earth suddenly started shaking during the Yagna. Local businessman Pawan Agarwal stated that he was sitting in his shop when his chair started to wobble.
Although the intensity of the earthquake was not high, there are no reports of any casualties or damage to property. Nevertheless, people in both rural and urban areas came out of their homes and shops for some time. While the epicentre of the earthquake was in Jhajjar (Haryana), its impact was felt in the bordering districts of Rajasthan, including the National Capital Region (NCR).