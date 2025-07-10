10 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Special

Earthquake Tremors Shake Alwar District, Rajasthan

Mild tremors were felt in several districts of Rajasthan on Thursday morning. The earth shook in and around Khairthal, Behror, and Kishangarhbas in Alwar district, causing panic among the residents. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Jhajjar, Haryana, approximately 10 kilometres below the surface.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Richter scale (Patrika File Photo)

Mild tremors were felt in several districts of Rajasthan on Thursday morning. The earth shook in and around Khairthal, Behror, and Kishangarhbas in Alwar district, causing panic among the residents. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Jhajjar, Haryana, approximately 10 kilometres below the surface.

The tremors were felt around 9:07 AM in the Khairthal area of Alwar district. Locals reported that the tremors lasted for about 5 to 10 seconds, causing many people to rush out of their homes. Similarly, around 9:04 AM, the earth was felt shaking in Behror and its surrounding areas, with people sharing their experiences on social media.

In Kishangarhbas town, devotees participating in a Panchakundee Yagna (five-pit sacrificial fire) for Guru Purnima at the Gayatri Temple felt the tremors. Dhirubhai, Prakash Chand Sanwariya, Vinod Kumar, and Girish Arora reported that the earth suddenly started shaking during the Yagna. Local businessman Pawan Agarwal stated that he was sitting in his shop when his chair started to wobble.

Although the intensity of the earthquake was not high, there are no reports of any casualties or damage to property. Nevertheless, people in both rural and urban areas came out of their homes and shops for some time. While the epicentre of the earthquake was in Jhajjar (Haryana), its impact was felt in the bordering districts of Rajasthan, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 02:43 pm

English News / Special / Earthquake Tremors Shake Alwar District, Rajasthan
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.